How the second-gen iPhone SE compares to the iPhone 11

After months of rumors, Apple has finally announced a new iPhone SE. The new phone looks a lot like the iPhone 8, as it has a 4.7-inch LCD screen, Touch ID, a glass back, and thick top and bottom bezels. But on the inside, it’s powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is significantly more powerful than the iPhone 8’s A11 Bionic chip and is also what’s inside Apple’s iPhone 11 series of phones. And the second-generation iPhone SE’s $399 starting price makes it a lot cheaper than the iPhone 11.

With the introduction of the new iPhone SE, Apple now offers iPhones with the A13 Bionic chip at four different starting price points, ranging from $399 all the way up to $1,099. Within that price range, you can pick from a number of different screen sizes, screen resolutions, camera options, and more.

The second-generation iPhone SE’s $399 starting price makes it an intriguing option. For nearly half the price of the iPhone 11, which starts at $699, you’ll be getting an iPhone that should be able to handle most tasks you throw at it, thanks to that A13 Bionic chip. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles of an iPhone 11 or an 11 Pro, that means the new iPhone SE could be a good option for you.

If you’re trying to decide which at an A13 Bionic-equipped iPhone might be best for you, we’ve collected the specs, features, and prices of each of them into the table below to help you make a decision.

The table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile devices.