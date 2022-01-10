How to avoid being followed by Apple AirTags – after a swimsuit model was secretly followed

After a swimsuit model was secretly followed, here’s how to stay safe from Apple AirTags.

According to multiple disturbing reports, stalkers are secretly implanting AirTags on women in order to track their movements.

The coin-sized devices are designed to be attached to items such as keys and wallets so that you can track them using an app if you lose them.

AirTags are popular among snoopers and are useful for anyone who frequently misplaces their valuables.

Brooks Nader, a swimwear model, is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the ruse, which involves attaching an AirTag to someone’s person in order to keep track of them.

Last week, the 26-year-old was out drinking in a New York City bar when she was followed home by a stalker.

Fortunately, Apple has built security features into its ecosystem to protect users from AirTags stalkers.

On January 5, Brooks was out at a bar in TriBeca, New York, when she experienced the “scariest moment” of her life.

Someone had slipped an Apple tracking device into her coat pocket without her knowledge, and she only found out when she received a notification on her phone.

She took a picture of the notification and posted it to Instagram.

“Unknown accessory detected,” it read.

“This item has been following you for quite some time.

Its location is visible to the owner.”

“I never share stuff like this but what the F does this mean?” the model asked her fans.

“For the past five hours, this ‘device’ has followed me to every location, and no one in my ‘network’ was present.”

“It wasn’t a phone or a tablet, either; it was an item.”

The “item” turned out to be an Apple AirTag, a Bluetooth-enabled device for keeping track of keys and other personal belongings.

The small round devices can be attached to items such as your keys or bag, allowing you to track them down using your phone if you misplace them.

Brooks, on the other hand, is now warning that the device could be used in far more nefarious ways.

“@Apple, did you consider the danger and potentially fatal consequences this device has?” she asked.

“Check your bags, coats, pockets, and surroundings, ladies.”

The word “disturbed” doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel.”

She told Mail Online what happened on her night out at the bar.

“Basically, my coat was on a barstool at the Odeon in TriBeCa, which was my first location,” she explained.

“I went to the bathroom and left my coat on the chair, and I believe someone slipped it in.”

They then followed me all the way home for five hours.”

According to AirTag, there are several ways to reduce your risk of being tracked by an AirTag.