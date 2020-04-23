How To Build And Upgrade Nook’s Cranny In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the first official building you can construct on your island is Nook’s Cranny, a small shop that provides more options than what is on sale inside the Resident Services tent. Here, Timmy and Tommy sell a number of different furniture, wallpaper, and flooring options that change every single day. Basic tools, DIY recipes, medicine, tree saplings, and flower seeds are also for sale. Eventually, Nook’s Cranny will upgrade, expanding the selection even further.

Below we detail the step-by-step process of unlocking Nook’s Cranny on your island, plus how to then upgrade Nook’s Cranny later on. If you’re curious about how to unlock other buildings, be sure to check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide hub and tips on how to make money fast. Otherwise, be sure to read our review.

First, you need to pay off your first loan with Tom Nook and get a proper house. We recommend using Nook Miles to do this; for tips on how to get Nook Miles, see our guide to everything you need to do on your first day. The day after you pay off the loan (which can be as early as your second day on the island), head to Resident Services. Tommy will ask you to help him and his brother build a general store on the island. To do so, you will need to collect a lot of natural resources: 30 wood, 30 softwood, 30 hardwood, and 30 iron.

You can get all the wood types by hitting trees with a flimsy axe, which won’t cut down the trees, and you can hit rocks with either an axe or a shovel to get iron. We recommend using a shovel and digging two holes behind you before you start hitting the rock; you get more materials out of a rock if you hit it multiple times in quick succession, so bracing yourself beforehand will eliminate recoil and the need to readjust. You should be able to hit the rock eight times and get eight resources out of it if you do it right.

Before long, though, you’ll run out of resources to gather on your island. If you want to collect them all in one day and get Nook’s Cranny built quickly, you will need to travel to another island via the airport. The smaller islands neighboring your main island are full of resources that can be collected and brought back. Each Nook Miles Ticket costs 2,000 Nook Miles at the Nook Stop machine in the Resident Services tent and grants you passage to one island.

Once you’ve collected enough of each resource, hand them in to Tommy in the Resident Services tent and construction will begin. Nook’s Cranny will be built the next day, so if you fast-track this process, you should have the store by day 3.

Currently, there is only one upgrade for Nook’s Cranny in New Horizons. Also called Nook’s Cranny, this upgrade adds another piece of furniture for sale each day, plus new tools and an increased selection of wallpaper and flooring. There’s a wider range of furniture available, too; each day, there will be one premium piece of furniture that can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of bells.

Like in previous Animal Crossing games, Nook’s Cranny will upgrade after a certain amount of time has passed and once enough bells have exchanged hands (it’s a combined total of what you’ve spent and sold). In order to upgrade Nook’s Cranny in New Horizons, the requirements are:

While we can confirm the 30-day requirement, we are still looking into the exact bell requirement. That said, as long as you’re buying things frequently and selling enough bugs, fish, fruit, and other items to make some money, you shouldn’t have to worry too much about the bell total.