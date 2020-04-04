How to buy the iPad Pro (2020)

The new iPad Pro is here. Featuring dual cameras and compatible with Apple’s upcoming Magic Keyboard, the 4th generation iPad Pro (2020) aims to merge the utility of a laptop with the portability of a tablet. It also features an updated Liquid Retina display with TrueTone and ProMotion capabilities, while its LiDAR scanner makes it the tablet of choice for augmented reality. It is — at least until the next one — the ultimate Apple tablet.

You may therefore like to know how you can get your hands on one. Well, below you’ll find a guide explaining where the iPad Pro 2020 can be bought, and what you’ll have to pay for each model.

As usual, you can buy the iPad Pro 2020 from Apple’s website. Prices for the 11-inch model begin from $799, while prices for the 12.9-inch version begin from $999.

Those are the prices for the 11-inch iPad Pro model. But here are Apple’s prices in case you want that bigger 12.9-inch screen.

It’s also worth pointing out that, for each of the eight models above, you can choose the “Wi-Fi + Cellular” option. For $150 extra, your iPad Pro will be able to connect to a mobile data network, as well as to Wi-Fi networks. Of course, you’ll need a SIM card (and likely a contract) from a mobile carrier to be able to connect to a mobile data network.

Also, Apple does run a trade-in scheme for more recent iPad models. This can save you up to $480 when purchasing an iPad Pro 2020. You can check whether your existing iPad is eligible during checkout on the Apple website.

Best Buy is another outlet selling the iPad Pro 2020 right now. As of writing, its prices closely match those you can find on the official Apple website. But it may be worth checking back again in the not-too-distant future, since Best Buy does sometimes run discounts and special offers.

Also, Best Buy allows you to purchase a new iPad Pro through monthly installments. This can make a purchase more affordable, but in some cases, please note that you may end up paying more overall, due to interest.

As with Apple, Best Buy offers the option of buying a “Wi-Fi + Cellular” model for an extra $150. This adds $12.50 per month if you pay through monthly installments. Also, remember that if you’re on an installment plan but fail to pay everything off within 12 months, Best Buy will start charging you interest.

If you’re interested in buying an iPad Pro 2020 that comes with cellular connectivity as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, it may be a good option to buy it straight from mobile carriers. That way, you can purchase a cellular contract with your new iPad.

At the moment, AT&T’s website is offering only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Also, it’s only offering Wi-Fi + Cellular models, which is unsurprising really.

Note that the above prices don’t include a mobile data plan. AT&T’s DataConnect 10GB plan currently costs $50 per month, while its DataConnect 15GB plan costs $70 per month. As such, buying a 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB on installments would cost a total of $88.34 per month, if opting for the DataConnect 10GB plan. Also factor in a one-time activation fee (usually around $30).

On Sprint’s website you can purchase the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 models, although you can’t currently find the 1TB 11-inch version. Again, these are the “Wi-Fi + Cellular” versions.

Note that, except for the 128GB versions, all iPad Pro models require a one-time payment if you choose to pay via installments.

Of course, you will still need to pay for a cellular data plan on top of the cost of the iPad Pro itself. With Sprint, it’s offering its Unlimited Tablet Plan, which at $30 (currently reduced to $25) per month gives you unlimited streaming and unlimited 4G data.

As with AT&T, T-Mobile is currently offering only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020. Also, it currently isn’t offering the 1TB 12.9-inch model.

All three are the “Wi-Fi + Cellular” models, so all three require you to take out a mobile data contract with T-Mobile. At the moment, it’s offering tablet buyers an “Essentials” plan, which costs $60 per month for one line, and also its “Magenta” plan at $70 per month for one line.

Verizon is offering the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro 2020. Again, these are the “Wi-Fi + Cellular” versions.

On top of these prices, Verizon offers data plans beginning from $20 per month for 2GB, which rises by $10 for every additional 2GB (i.e. its 20GB plan costs $110 per month).

U.S. Cellular is also offering the iPad Pro 2020, although only the 12.9-inch model. All of its contracts last for 36 months, and start from $31.90 for the 128GB model and end at $45.80 for the 1TB, with no down payment.

XFinity is selling the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro 2020. However, it’s offering only the 128GB versions of both models.