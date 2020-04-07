How to catch a fly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To catch a fly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll need to grab some trash.

Sometimes when fishing you’ll bring up Boots, Tires, or even Cans. While these can be made into some DIY furnishings, they also are used to attract flies.

To nab a fly, set down some trash in an open place outside. You only need one of the items to spawn one fly, but if you slap down more, you have more opportunities for flies to spawn. Eventually, you’ll see a fly buzzing around the trash. It’ll fly circles around the trash items and land every now and then. If you don’t see flies immediately, do a couple laps around your island. It took a bit for the flies to show up. Once you see one, simply equip your net and catch it.

After you’ve collected the fly for the Critterpedia entry (and possible Museum donation), you can toss the trash or use it to craft furnishings. Unless you want to have a fly collection or a fly model from Flick, it’s best to pick trash up off your island, as it’ll negatively affect its town rating.

If you’re having a hard time finding trash, you can take your chances on a Mystery Island Tour, as sometimes you may get an island that only has trash in the waters.

