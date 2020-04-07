How to catch ants in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you’re trying to complete your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Critterpedia on Switch, you’ll have to let some Turnips rot to see some ants.

The only way to get ants to show up is by using Spoiled Turnips. A week after buying your Turnips from Daisy Mae, they’ll go bad. Toss them on the ground outside and ants will eventually swarm around them. You can catch these with your Net.

To get Turnips, you’ll have to buy them from the wandering baby boar, Daisy Mae. Daisy Mae only appears on Sundays before noon, so make sure you grab some from her. You don’t have to use a full stack of 100 to lure in the ants, but you will have to waste 10 of them, since they don’t separate further than that.

Ants don’t appear around trash or anything like that, and the animation for the critter even shows them taking away chunks of the Turnip, as ants do. (Gross.)

