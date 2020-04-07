How to change or downgrade your T-Mobile plan

If you’re staying at home or working from a place with Wi-Fi, you may find that you have more data on your phone plan than you need. Making sure you have a plan that offers everything you need with nothing you don’t can be a great way to save money. You can change your T-Mobile plan, for example, by visiting the My T-Mobile section on T-Mobile’s website. From there you’ll be able to see your lines and available plans once you’ve signed into your account.

Change your plan online

Navigate to My T-Mobile on T-Mobile’s website. Click on ACCOUNT. Select your current plan. Click Manage my plan. Follow the prompts to select a new plan and confirm your selection.

Unlike some other carriers, T-Mobile does not allow you to modify your plan through the T-Mobile app. It must be done online or with customer support. If you aren’t sure what plan you need, check your usage for previous months either on your bill or with the data usage section in your phone’s settings.

Keep in mind that if you downgrade your plan, you may lose access to extras such as Netflix, or the amount of hotspot data may be reduced. Luckily, T-Mobile offers 5G support on all of its plans so there is no risk of dropping 5G support. If you are unsure which plans will work for you, you can call T-Mobile’s customer support by dialing 611 on your T-Mobile phone.

What plans are available

Postpaid plans

If you want to stick with a postpaid plan, T-Mobile has three options for you and all of them come with unlimited talk, text, and data. The main differences will be the inclusion of Netflix and hotspot data. If you go with Magenta Plus, you’ll get the most hotspot data at $20GB as well as HD Netflix with up to two streams.