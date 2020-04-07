How to change or downgrade your Verizon plan

Source: Android Central
Verizon’s wireless coverage is legendary, especially if you live in the country but it’s far from the cheapest carrier. Still, if you pick the right plan, you can get access to the strong Verizon network without paying for any features you don’t need. You can change your account either online or in the My Verizon app. You will need to sign in with your Verizon account before being able to explore additional plans.
How to change your plan online
Before you proceed, take some time to understand when you want to apply the changes. You can select “Today” to apply changes immediately, “This cycle” to apply it to the beginning of the current billing cycle, and “Next cycle” to apply changes starting with your next billing cycle.
- Navigate to the Change Your Plan page on the My Verizon website.
- Click Explore plans.
- Follow the prompts to select the plan you want.
- Select the line you want to change.
- Select when you want to apply the changes.
- Confirm the changes.
How to change your plan with the My Verizon app
- Select the menu icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Select Account > My Plan > then Explore.
- Explore the available plans to pick the plan you want.
- Select which line you want to change.
- Choose when you want to apply the changes.
- Review the changes and select confirm.
If you’re not sure which plan you should get, you can always contact Verizon’s customer support. You can also see how much data you’re using either in the setting of your phone or on your previous bill to figure out if you need more or less than you currently have. You may also want to consider if you need any extra features such a hotspot data or Apple Music, which is included with some plans.
Don’t forget that if you want to access 5G, you’ll need an unlimited plan with 5G enabled. This is normally included with the purchase of a 5G device but may not be included with a plan if you choose to downgrade.
What are your options
Verizon’s main line of unlimited plans is its main attraction with something that will be a good fit for most smartphone users. Most people will be happy with any of these plans with the main differences being Apple Music and hotspot data. If you don’t need much data, you can also check out Verizon’s shared data plans, which come in four sizes: 2GB, 4GB, 5GB, and 8GB.
|Start Unlimited
|Play More Unlimited
|Do More Unlimited
|Get More Unlimited
|Talk and Text
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Data
|Unlimited
|Unlimited (25GB premium)
|Unlimited (50GB premium)
|Unlimited (75GB premium)
|Hotspot
|None
|15GB 4G speed
|15GB 4G speed
|30GB 4G speed
|Video Streaming
|480p
|720p
|480p
|720p
|Extras
|NA
|Apple Music
|500GB Verizon Cloud Storage
|Apple Music
500GB Verizon Cloud Storage
|Single line
|$70
|$80
|$80
|$90
|Additional lines
|2 lines: $120
3 lines: $135
4 lines: $140
|2 lines: $140
3 lines: $165
4 lines: $180
|2 lines: $140
3 lines: $165
4 lines: $180
|2 lines: $160
3 lines: $195
4 lines: $220
Prepaid and MVNO options
If you’ve got the time and flexibility to change your service, there are some great prepaid options available on the Verizon network. The first option is Verizon’s own prepaid plans, which come in several sizes that would work for most people. You do give up a little on the extra features compared to a postpaid plan but most people will be fine with these concessions. There are also options like Visible, which grants you unlimited data for $40 per month, making it a great option for heavy users on a budget. Keep in mind that changing to a prepaid plan or an MVNO, even on Verizon’s network, will require a new account and may require a new SIM card.
