How to customize your phone in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the first items you receive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch is your Nook Phone, a smartphone that lets you do all sorts of things.

To personalize your device, there’s an item that makes your phone case as individual as you are. In this guide, we’ll explain the simple process for how to customize your Nook Phone.

Unlike furniture, you can’t customize your smartphone with one of the customization kits you get after attending Tom Nook’s customization workshop.

To make your device unique, you need a specific item: a customizable phone case kit. In our experience, this item started appearing in the terminal at Residence Services around the time we started the process of moving in our first three additional villagers.

The customizable phone case kit costs 1,800 Nook Miles. But it doesn’t immediately unlock when you purchase it: You’ll have to wait a day for it to be delivered to your home.

Once you have the kit, head to any workbench, choose the “customize something” option, and choose your kit. From there, you’ll be able to choose among a range of new colors for your phone case — or you can apply a custom design.

Customizable phone case kits are single use, so if you want to update your design, you’ll need to get a new one from Resident Services.

