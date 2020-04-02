Source: Zoom
The team at Android Central (and indeed all of Future Labs) is remotely-distributed, so we are used to communicating via chat platforms like Slack and video calling services such as Hangouts Meet. Now with so many more people working from home, dozens of video calling apps and services are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, and none more so than Zoom. However, as easy-to-use and universal as Zoom is, the service has not been without its problems. Recent data leakage and privacy scandals, as well as technical snafus, have impacted consumers’ confidence in the platform, and many now just want to cancel their account, delete the app, and move on to the next option. I’ll show you how to do that in the steps below.
How to delete your Zoom account
Note: If you are currently using Zoom for work, check with your IT department and/or supervisor before deleting your Zoom account.
- Go to zoom.us and login to your account.
-
Click on your profile image/icon in the top right corner.
Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central
-
On your main profile page, scroll to the bottom and click Sign Me Out From All Devices.
Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central
- Repeat steps one and two.
- On the left navigation bar under the ADMIN section, click on Account Management.
- Click on Account Profile.
-
Click on Terminate my account.
Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central
-
When the Confirmation dialogue box pops up, click on Yes.
Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central
Now that you have removed all traces of yourself from the Zoom universe (the Zoom-iverse?), you may proceed to delete the Zoom apps from all of your devices. If you installed a Zoom extension in your Chrome or other browsers, you’d want to remove that as well for good measure.
Moving on
Of course, removing Zoom doesn’t remove your need for a good video calling app to connect with your friends, family, and coworkers. For personal use, I recommend something like Google Duo because it works across different platforms like iOS, Android, and the web, and is end-to-end encrypted. Still, I also have quite a few friends that like to use WhatsApp video calling as well.
For professional use, your hand may be forced by what your employer wants to do. Hopefully, they offer some flexibility with solutions like Citrix’s GoToMeeting, Microsoft’s Skype, or Google’s Hangouts Meet.
Our top equipment picks
Here are a couple of good ole’ standbys that can serve as alternatives for your video-conferencing needs.
Android Central’s go-to
Google Hangouts Meet
Cross-platform chatter
Hangouts Meet offers a comfortable design and easy integration for those already relying on the Google Suite of apps.
An office original
Skype for Business
Good for a quick check-in with colleagues.
This program records meetings and saves them, along with shared files, for up to 30 days. It also includes a virtual whiteboard.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Listen to these playlists from Amazon Music while you work from home
These expertly created playlists from Amazon Music will help you power through any mood and all the feels of working from home during forced isolation. There are over 20 that Amazon is featuring in the app right now, but here are my 12 favorites.
These teleconferencing apps may actually improve meeting today and beyond
Meetings are almost always a hassle, especially if you are trying to hold a teleconference where there’s more than just one or two attendees. Luckily, there are plenty of apps and services that make this a bit less of a headache, allowing you to get get the meeting up and running without any issues.
Stay home and let the food come to you with these food delivery apps
Sometimes you just need to stay inside, but you don’t want to cook what’s already in the house. Maybe you’re having a hankering for something different and with these food delivery apps, you can get what you want delivered right to your door.