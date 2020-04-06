How To Donate To The CDC’s COVID-19 Relief Campaign By Playing Xbox Games

Xbox users in the United States can now donate to the CDC Foundation to help support COVID-19 relief directly from their Xbox by playing games and more.

The Xbox home screen in the US has been updated with a tile that displays the CDC Foundation logo. Click through here and you’ll be taken to another page that explains all the key details.

To donate to the CDC Foundation on Xbox, you need to be a Microsoft Rewards member (sign up on your Xbox or online at the Microsoft Rewards website). You get Microsoft Rewards by playing games, completing Game Pass quests, renting/buying movies, and by purchasing Xbox games.

With this new charity campaign, you can donate your Microsoft Rewards to the CDC Foundation. 1,000 Rewards works out to $1. Microsoft is matching all donations to help raise even more money.

