How to download and install Journey and also Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection completely free on PS4

Sony recently revealed that it was handing out Journey and also Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free on PlayStation 4, no PlayStation Plus subscription required. They'll be free for every person until May 5, 2020 as component of a new Play At Home initiative, motivating people to remain inside since of the present international pandemic. As soon as you download them, they're yours to keep forever.

You can always browse the store and download them independently there if you’ve had trouble locating the advertising banner to download the video games. We’ll stroll you with a couple of methods you can do so on PS4 as well as on desktop.

How to download and install Journey and also Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection on PS4 On your PS4 homescreen, scroll to the PlayStation Store as well as select it. If the Featured category on programs a banner with Journey as well as Uncharted, struck Download Now as well as choose each specific game to download on the following screen. Resource: Android Central If it doesn't have a banner for the Play At Home effort, most likely to the Search bar on top of the store. Begin typing either Journey or Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection before one appears to the right of the screen. Select the game on the side of the display you wish to download and install. In Journey's situation you will certainly see two listings for Journey on PS4, pick the one that is labelled PSN Game. The various other one is a download for Journey with PlayStation Now, and you will not have the ability to download that without a subscription.