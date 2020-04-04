How To Download Call Of Duty: Warzone On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Warzone can be installed both as an update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or as a free, standalone game for players who don’t own Modern Warfare and aren’t interested in purchasing it. The battle royale game is a huge download size even if you don’t have Modern Warfare, but don’t worry–that just gives you some time to check out our list of Warzone tips while it’s installing.

Find our quick how-to guide for installing Call of Duty: Warzone, and learn more about how Warzone and Modern Warfare’s unified progression works, below.

If you want to play Call of Duty: Warzone but don’t own and aren’t planning on purchasing Modern Warfare, you can expect an 83-101 GB download size, according to the official Activision blog. It’s available as a standalone battle royale game on all available platforms, meaning PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and can be downloaded from associated first-party stores. Check out the download links below.

If you already own Modern Warfare and want to play Warzone, the update should start automatically upon launching the game. Depending on your platform, it’s an 18-22 GB update. If the update doesn’t automatically install, or you encounter other issues, try restarting your system. You’ll see that Warzone has replaced, or “unlocked,” the Classified panel in the main menu.

In addition to being cross-play, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare feature a unified or shared progression system, meaning content earned across either game will transfer to the other, no matter which order you play them in. That means if you own Modern Warfare already and decide to hop into Warzone, your Operators, Battle Pass items, and other unlocks will be accessible in Warzone. If you don’t own Modern Warfare and install Warzone as a standalone, then decide to pick up Modern Warfare at a later date, any progress you make in Warzone will carry over as well.

After a series of series of leaks and rumors, a mysterious countdown on Modern Warfare’s main menu screen, and an official tease on social media, Call of Duty: Warzone officially launched the morning of March 10, 2020. It became available to download first at 8 AM PT for Modern Warfare players, then at noon PT for players looking to install the standalone version.