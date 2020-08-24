Try out the current-gen version of the yearly sports title.

NBA 2K21’s current-gen release date is just a couple of weeks away, and players can finally get a taste of how the game will operate in a brand new demo released today. Similar to past NBA 2K demos, this one will allow players to play through some Quick Play games as well as try out various builds for the games MyPlayer mode. It’s important to note that players will only get five Quick Play games to play in their time with the demo, so if you wanted to try out specific teams or play through the demo a ton before its release, you’ll be a bit limited in that regard.

Elsewhere in the demo, thanks to the ability to pick through different MyPlayer archetypes ahead of the launch of the game, you’ll be able to get a taste of how every type of player operates, giving you a potential leg up on the competition on launch day. There’s some slight changes to this years system, including being allowed to create even taller point guards, so make sure to try everything while you can.

The demo is live now, and available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

How to download the NBA 2K21 demo on PS4