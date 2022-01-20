How to Earn Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game with Polkacity

Polkacity

POLKACITY is a virtual world that combines the power of cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens, and gaming to create a virtual world where users can earn money while playing.

As metaverse games gain in popularity, here’s everything we know about the “GTA of Cryptocurrency.”

PolkaCity is a contract-based metaverse game where players can earn cryptocurrency by investing in virtual assets.

PolkaCity, like other crypto-based games, has seen a surge in popularity since Facebook announced its rebranding to Meta.

This metaverse game, on the other hand, is positioning itself as the “GTA of Cryptocurrency,” with gameplay inspired by Grand Theft Auto.

The project encourages players to invest in in-game assets such as cars, gas stations, car washes, and hot dog stands using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As a result, investors will begin to earn a passive income in POLC, the game’s native currency.

1 POLC is currently worth (dollar)0.41 (£0.30) in January 2022, but its value peaked in November 2021 at (dollar)2.52.

We take a look at some of the most popular blockchain games, including Town Star, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Aliens World, as the play-to-earn market grows.

PolkaCity is a virtual crypto universe, or metaverse, that exists entirely online.

The virtual city combines NFTs and the Polkadot decentralised finance token (DeFi) to create a marketplace where investors can earn passive income.

POLC is the primary token used in the game.

POLC is used for in-game transactions as well as the sale and purchase of assets such as land, buildings, cars, and pets.

PolkaCity differs from other metaverse games in that it includes a Grand Theft Auto-style gameplay.

The main difference between GTA and PolkaCity, however, is that gamers can profit in real life by playing the crypto game.

PolkaCity has yet to be released in its entirety, but a high-quality demo has piqued investors’ interest.

Users can customize their avatars, buy, sell, and trade land, and start businesses like car washes, gas stations, and hotels.

To make money on PolkaCity, you’ll need to invest in in-game assets that will earn you money as the game becomes more popular.

PolkaCity, like nearly every other blockchain-based play-to-earn game, requires an initial investment.

According to CryptosRus, you’ll need POLC to start buying assets on the market and profiting from them.

You’ll also need a virtual wallet, which PolkaCity suggests is MetaMask.

You won’t be able to sign up, buy, or sell NFTs if you don’t have a wallet.

Despite the fact that the full version of the game has yet to be released,

