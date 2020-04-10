How to enable dark mode in the Fitbit app

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central
I know it’s the hot design trend right now, but I’ll admit it: I’m a big fan of dark mode. It’s not that I dislike the traditional white backgrounds of Android and its respective apps, but I personally find the black (or near-black) background easier on my eyes, and it makes other design elements less jarring. Many Android OEMs have offered some kind of dark mode for system apps for years, and various developers have allowed it at the app level as well, but it wasn’t really a system-wide setting until Android 10. Most apps that I’ve seen have updated or adapted to respect this theme preference, but one stubborn holdout is my beloved Fitbit app. I’ll show you how you can force Fitbit to follow your dark theme preferences.
How to force dark mode in the Fitbit app
Note: Special thanks to Reddit user musicymakery for posting their experience doing this in the Fitbit subreddit recently.
- Open the Settings app on your smartphone running Android 10.
- Scroll down and tap on About phone.
-
Tap on Software information.
- Tap on Build number until you get a popup that says you’re now a developer. You will have to enter your device PIN to confirm.
- Return to the main Settings menu, and scroll down to tap on Developer options.
-
Scroll down and toggle on Force Dark mode, which should force all of your apps to use the Android system dark theme.
-
Open your Fitbit app and enjoy the darkness, my old friend!
If you go directly to the Fitbit app and do not see that the dark mode has been enabled, just force close the app and reopen it. That’s what happened to me the first time I tried it, and from there on out, it worked like a charm! I happen to think the Fitbit app looks particularly sharp in dark mode, and I suspect you will too!
