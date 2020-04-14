Source: Android Central
One of the silver linings of being stuck in the house, whether you’re social distancing or working from home is that you can save on your cellular data by generally using faster and more reliable Wi-Fi. It isn’t just great for checking Instagram or sending a WhatsApp message. It’s also great for audio and video calling. You might just have to toggle a few switches and settings to ensure that you’re able to use Wi-Fi calling on your phone and with your carrier. We’ll show you how this is done in the steps below.
How to enable Wi-Fi calling on a Samsung Galaxy phone
- Open the Phone dialer app from your home screen or app drawer.
- Tap on the three dots in the middle top section of the screen.
- Tap on Settings.
- Toggle on Wi-Fi Calling.
-
Tap on Click here to register your emergency address.
Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central
- A screen from your carrier should pop up. Enter your telephone number to confirm availability.
- Enter the code that was texted to your mobile number.
- Confirm your emergency or 911 address.
-
Press finish.
Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central
Now you can take advantage of your home Wi-Fi to boost your call strength and clarity. I live in a virtual dead zone for calls, so Wi-Fi calling has been a saving grace for me.
Just know that every wireless carrier differs on how they enable Wi-Fi calling. Some of this is due to carrier quirks, but a lot has to do with the country, city, and/or municipality that you live in and their rules for dispatching emergency services.
