How to file for unemployment benefits online in every state

Unemployment benefits can be a much-needed lifeline if you’ve lost your job or face reduced hours. The system allows you to receive financial assistance as you look for a new job, helping you make ends meet until then.

As millions of people face layoffs and work reductions due to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, they’re filing for unemployment benefits in massive numbers. The sheer number of people is clogging up phone lines and offices, which means the best and easiest way to claim unemployment benefits quickly is to use your state’s website.

Unfortunately, many state-run unemployment benefits are not particularly intuitive or easy to use. That’s where we come in: Digital Trends has looked through the unemployment benefits sign-up website for every single state and put together a quick guide to getting to the application page, along with what documentation you’ll need and any helpful tips.

The requirements vary by state, but in general you’re eligible for unemployment benefits if you were previously working but lost your job or had your hours cut through no fault of your own. The unemployment insurance program uses both state and federal funding to give cash benefits based on the wages you made before losing your job.

One quick note: Filing for unemployment benefits is not a one-time thing. You’ll typically need to regularly update state officials with proof that you are actively seeking work — usually through the same website as the one where you filed your initial claim.

As more people file for unemployment because of COVID-19, expect to see rapid changes. Be sure to check with your state’s corresponding agency for the latest information on applying or qualifying for unemployment.

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Alabama Department of Labor website.

The fine print: You can’t file a claim online in Alabama if you’ve filed a claim in any other state in the past 12 months, you worked for the federal government in the last 18 months and were not laid off due to government shutdown, you worked as a merchant seaman in the past 18 months or you are currently outside the United States of America.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. You’ll first need to create a login with a valid email address.

The fine print: If you’ve worked in another state in the past 18 months, you may be able to combine claims.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page at the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

The fine print: Applicants can apply for benefits online between midnight on Sunday through 6 p.m. on Friday.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page at Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

The fine print: Applicants can apply for benefits online between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. You aren’t eligible if you are participating in — or have a direct interest in — a labor dispute.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page at California’s Employment Development Department.

The fine print: Applicants can apply for benefits online from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page at Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The fine print: Benefits related to the recent coronavirus stimulus package aren’t available yet. If your last name begins with a letter from A to M, you can file unemployment claims on a Sunday, Tuesday, or Thursday, or after midnight on Saturday. If your last name begins with a letter from N to Z, you can file unemployment claims on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, or before 12 p.m. on Saturday.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page at the Connecticut Department of Labor and Employment. You will need to create a CT Direct Benefits account.

The fine print: If you are filing claims caused by unemployment due to the coronavirus, complete the claim using instructions found here .

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page at Delaware Division of Unemployment Insurance. You will need to create a Delaware WebBenefits account.

The fine print: Applicants must also register for job opportunities and create a resume with the Division of Employment and Training via Delaware JobLink .

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page at Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The fine print: Requirements to provide proof of searching for new work and complete the full work registration through Employ Florida are waived for claims beginning the week of March 15, 2020 through the week ending May 2, 2020. The department is also experiencing “higher than average wait times” because of a surge in applications due to the coronavirus.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page at Georgia Department of Labor.

The fine print: If you live in Georgia, you must also register for employment services at EmployGeorgia after filing your claim.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the State of Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations website. You’ll first need to create a login ; you’ll need a valid email address to do so. This detailed video has step-by-step instructions.

The fine print: A notice on the State of Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations website notes that it’s experiencing a high volume of users, and you may get an error when trying to file a claim online. Also, the state restricts when you can file online to between:

6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. HT Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. HT on weekends and holidays.

Hawaii also has COVID-19-specific information in a PDF here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Idaho Department of Labor website. You’ll first need to create a login; you’ll need a valid email address to do so. This PDF has step-by-step instructions.

The fine print: Idaho also allows residents to file an unemployment claim by telephone . Idaho also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Illinois Department of Employment Security website. You’ll first need to create a login ; you’ll need a valid email address to do so.

The fine print: Illinois is experiencing such high volumes of claims, that it’s asking residents to file on certain dates, depending on their last name: Last names beginning with letters A-M on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays; last names beginning with letters N-Z on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays. Saturdays will be available for anyone who could not file on the other days. In addition, online filing is unavailable every night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m CT.

Illinois also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website. You’ll first need to create a login ; you’ll need a valid email address to do so. This site has a series of tutorials for the system.

The fine print: Indiana is receiving such a high volume of calls to its COVID-19 contact center, that the number stopped working.

Indiana also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Iowa Workforce Development website. You’ll first need to create a login ; you’ll need a valid email address to do so. The online handbook has more information here . There’s also a video tutorial here .

The fine print: Here are the guidelines for who may file for unemployment. Iowa also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Kansas Department of Labor website. You’ll first need to create a login ; you’ll need a valid email address to do so. There are several video tutorials here , and a step-by-step PDF as well.

The fine print: Kansas’s online service is available on Sundays from noon to Mondays at 9 p.m. CT, Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

Kansas also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Kentucky Career Center website. You’ll first need to create a login ; you’ll need a valid email address to do so. Basic instructions for navigating the system are here .

The fine print: Kentucky’s online system is available during the following hours: Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. It is processing claims based on last names on the following days: Sundays, last names that start with the letter A-D; Mondays, E-H; Tuesdays, I-L; Wednesdays, M-P; Thursdays, Q-U; Fridays, V-Z and those who missed their days earlier in the week.

Kentucky also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Louisiana Department of Labor website. You’ll first need to verify if you’re in the system and create a login if not; you’ll need a valid email address to do so.

The fine print: To apply for unemployment in Louisiana, you’ll need to meet the state’s qualifications . Louisiana also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Maine Department of Labor website. You’ll first need to create a login ; you’ll need a valid email address to do so. An instruction guide for the system is here .

The fine print: Phones are down at the Maine Department of Labor due to a high volume of calls. Maine also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Maryland Department of Labor website. You’ll first need to verify your identity via your social security number.

The fine print: Because of unprecedented numbers of claims, Maryland is asking people to file online during off-peak hours (8 p.m. to 7 a.m. ET) and to do so on specific days, based on last name. If your last name starts with A through F, file your claim on Mondays. If your last name starts with G through N, file your claim on Tuesdays. If your last name starts with O through Z, file your claim on Wednesdays.

Maryland also has COVID-19-specific information here .

What you’ll need : Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to claim: You can file your claim online here .

The fine print: Massachusetts workers are eligible for unemployment if they have earned at least $5,100 during the last four completed calendar quarters and 30 times the amount you’re qualified to collect. Your unemployment (or severely reduced hours) must be through no fault of your own. Massachusetts has waived its normal work search requirements.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to claim: You can file your claim online here . You’ll be asked to create an account if you don’t already have one.

The fine print: Due to the surge of claims, Michigan is asking people to file only on certain days, depending on their last names. If your last name starts with letters A-L, file on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday; for names starting in M-Z, file on Sunday, Tuesday, or Thursday. Saturdays are for anyone.

You must have worked in Michigan during the last 12-18 months, and be unemployed or working part-time, and it must not be “your fault” that you are unemployed. Michigan has waived its normal work search requirements

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: You can file your claim online here . You’ll need to create an account first, which you can do under the section labeled New Applicants.

The fine print: You must have made enough earnings during your base period, be unemployed through no fault of your own, be legally authorized to work in the U.S., and be willing to, able to, and actively seeking work which you can do via the state’s CareerForce website .

Minnesota is experiencing a high volume of requests, so it requires people to apply only on specific days dictated by the last digit of their social security number: Monday (0,1,2), Tuesday (3,4,5), Wednesday (6,7,8,9), Thursday (Anyone), Friday (Anyone).

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: You can file your claim online here , but note that the online service has at times gone down as a result of the high volume of claims.

The fine print: You must have worked at least two quarters in your base period, earned at least $780 in one quarter, and earned at least 40 times your weekly payout over the course of your base period. You must also be unemployed through no fault of your own. Mississippi has waived its normal work search requirements due to the pandemic.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: You can file your claim online here . You’ll need to create an account first, which you can do by clicking the button labeled Don’t have an account? Create one.

The fine print: You must have lost your job through no fault of your own, made at least $2,250 during one-quarter of your base period, your wages over the whole base period must be 1.5 times those of your highest quarter, or make 1.5 times the taxable wage base during two quarters. Missouri has lifted its work search requirements for those who lost jobs due to the pandemic.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: You can file your claim online here . You’ll need to create an account first, which you can do with this link .

The fine print: Montana is waiving its work search requirements as a result of the pandemic. Normally, you must be physically and mentally able to work, be ready to accept work when offered, and keep a record of your weekly attempts to find work.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: You can file your claim online here . You’ll need to create an account first, which you can do by scrolling down the login page to the section labeled Option 3 – Create a user account.

The fine print: You must have earned at least $4,324 during your base period, with at least $1,850 in one quarter and $800 in another. Until May 2, Nebraska is waiving the normal requirement to be seeking work.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: You can file their claim online here . You’ll need to create an account first, which you can do by following this link .

The fine print: You must be unemployed through no fault of your own. In response to the pandemic, Nevada has waived the normal requirement to search for work.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: You can file your online claim here . You’ll need to create an account first, which you can do by clicking the Create New Account button on the page.

The fine print: Due to the volume of claims, New Hampshire requires you to file at certain dates or times based on the first letter of your last name. You can find the dates and times you’re allowed to file in a chart on the login page.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: You can begin filing your online claim here . You’ll need to create an account first, which you can do here .

The fine print: You must have worked in New Jersey in the last 18 months, or have been in the military in the last 18 months and be physically present in New Jersey.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: Click here to get to the claims page on the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions website.

The fine print: In order to access New Mexico’s Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System, you are required to create an account and register to the state’s Workforce Connection Online System ( www.jobs.state.nm.us )

New Mexico also requires a one-week waiting period after your claim is filed. This means that you won’t get a check for the first week that you are eligible for benefits. This is what they call your “waiting week.” Your payment will start in the second week.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the New York Department of Labor website.

The fine print: In order to be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits from the State of New York, you must:

One crucial note from the website: “If you are not sure if you qualify, you should still apply as soon as possible. We will determine if you are eligible. For more information about eligibility, please see Chapter 2 of our claimant handbook at www.labor.ny.gov/uihandbook.”

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: Click here to get to the claims page on the North Carolina Department of Commerce website.

The fine print: North Carolina’s Department of Commerce lists four things that you’ll need in order to qualify for benefits:

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: Click here to get to the claims page on the official jobs portal of North Dakota’s state website, nd.gov

The fine print: Please note: some of these requirements have been superseded by the CARES Act.

To be eligible for unemployment benefits you must:

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services website.

The fine print: If you are out of work due to COVID‐19 and need to file an unemployment application, the state asks that you use the mass‐layoff number #2000180 when you file your application.

What you’ll need:

Where to claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission website.

The fine print: You can apply for unemployment if you previously made at least $1,500 during the past year-long base period (typically the calendar year before you applied).

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Oregon Employment Department website.

The fine print: Oregon residents can file for unemployment insurance benefits online as long as they haven’t claimed unemployment in another state in the past year and have worked in Oregon in the past 18 months.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry website.

The fine print: You should make your claim the weekend after you lose your job or your hours are reduced.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Rhode Island Unemployment Insurance website.

The fine print: You can claim unemployment benefits in Rhode Island if you’ve worked in the state in the past 18 months.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to create an account on the South Carolina MyBenefits portal. Once you’re in the system, click File a New Insurance Claim to get started.

The state also has a helpful YouTube video walking you through the application process.

The fine print: South Carolina pays out roughly 50% of your average weekly wage, up to $326 a week.

What you’ll need: Be sure to have the following on hand before you start your application:

Where to file a claim: Click here to create an account and start your application for unemployment on the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation website. There’s also a helpful video walking you through the process:

The fine print: While the state recently implemented a system for applying by telephone based on your last name, you can apply online at any time.

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Jobs4TN.gov website

The fine print: People who have been laid off temporarily or seasonally can be eligible for benefits, but need to file their own application.

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to create a new account with the Texas Workforce Commission. Once you have created an account, click here to submit an application for unemployment benefits. The website has been having issues due to high traffic, so if it’s down, check back in a few hours.

The fine print: The Texas Workforce Commission encourages people to apply as soon as they lose their job, since claims will be paid the week after.

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Utah Workforce Services website.

The fine print: Utah’s claims website is open from 2 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. MT. Since the application typically takes about 30 minutes to finish, make sure you start it by 11:15 p.m. at the latest — if you try to submit it after 11:45 p.m., it won’t work and you’ll have to come back when the site re-opens.

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Vermont Department of Labor website.

The fine print: You can file a new claim during the first week that you work less than 35 hours.

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Virginia Workforce Connection website.

The fine print: You’ll need to submit your application before midnight on Saturday of the week you started your application — otherwise, it’ll be deleted and you’ll have to re-do the entire thing.

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Washington Employment Security Department website. If this is your first time filing for unemployment benefits in Washington, click Create New Account at the bottom of the page.

The fine print: If you’ve had more than 16 employers in the past 18 months, you’ll need to file your application by phone. You can find phone filing instructions here .

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Workforce West Virginia website.

The fine print: Unless you are exempt by law (which is rare), you must register with the WorkForce West Virginia Employment Service to be eligible to collect unemployment benefits.

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development website.

The fine print: If you were not eligible for unemployment before the CARES Act (Federal Stimulus Bill) was passed, state officials are asking you to wait to file because Wisconsin’s system is not yet set up to accept your application. They are waiting on additional guidance from USDOL, and expect those changes to be complete by mid-to late-April.

What you’ll need:

Where to file a claim: Click here to get to the new claims page on the Wyoming Workforce website.

The fine print: In order to qualify for benefits in Wyoming, you need to actively seek work while unemployed, which means applying to at least two jobs per week, and accepting work immediately if a job is offered.

What you’ll need: