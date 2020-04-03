How to find or create a tarantula island to make Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cash rules everything around you in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and there’s plenty of ways to make money (Bells) in the Nintendo Switch game.

We’ve covered the most basic practices for farming Bells, looking out for money rocks, and even a duplication glitch you can perform with a friend. But there’s yet another way you can make a whopping 8,000 Bells per item — if you can stomach being around one of the game’s creepiest inhabitants: tarantulas.

This method involves coming across the elusive tarantula island as part of the Mystery Island Tours you can go on if you buy a ticket with your Nook Miles. While there isn’t a surefire way to visit that island at will, there are methods to turn most mystery islands into tarantula islands. If you want to take advantage of this way of farming Bells, it helps to be prepared for the task.

Here’s how to make hundreds of thousands of Bells by farming tarantulas.

Each tarantula sell for 8,000 Bells, which can net you hundreds of thousands of dollars if you increase your inventory space.

Of course, getting to the actual tarantula island isn’t easy. In fact, getting there requires some luck.

To have a chance of landing there, you need to …

You’ll know you’ve made it to the correct island if the one you land on has a circular river which forms a smaller island-within-the-island. If that’s where you’ve landed, get ready to catch tarantulas.

However, if you land on an island that’s not the actual tarantula island, there is a way to turn any island into one, if you’re willing to put in some work.

We’ve only been able to get this trick to work on single-leveled mystery islands that spawn bugs. Rain or shine, it works, as long as it’s nighttime. (We’ve only tried past 7 p.m. on Northern Hemisphere islands. People on Twitter have reported that this doesn’t currently work on the Southern Hemisphere islands due to seasonal bugs.)

Now you’ve got to clear the island. So …

Zach Soares, who posted instructions on Twitter, suggested dumping all the resources you get onto the beach. The logic here is that you’re removing spawn points for everything but ground bugs, making tarantulas more likely to appear.

Tarantulas will attack you, much like wasps. If you get bitten while on the island, you’ll pass out and wake up at the dock. There’s no penalty if you pass out more than once, which is a good thing because you may get attacked a few times before you understand the best way to approach these vicious bugs.

You can choose to sneak (hold A while carrying your net), walk up to, or run up to any tarantula but, it’s important that you must completely stop moving when they get up on their hind legs. If you move while they are in this pose, they will hop, run at you, and attack. Every attack sends you right back to the dock again.

We’ve found the most success in approaching tarantulas that are not next to one another because capturing one may trigger the attack animation of a nearby tarantula.

In time, you’ll know the tarantulas’s attack timing well enough to run up to them full speed without stopping to capture them. The trick is to understand that once their attack animation has started, the bug will first do a short hop, and then charge you at full speed. If you time the swing of your net correctly, you can capture them right as their running animation starts, saving you loads of time.

Regardless of which tarantula island you come across, you can continue capturing the critters until you run out of inventory space, which means the more pocket space you have when you visit, the more money you’ll have in your pockets when you return to your island.

