How To Get A Lot Of Free Money In Battlefield 5 Right Now

Developer DICE is extending its free currency offering for Battlefield V, now allowing you to collect a full 6,000 Company Coin for simply logging into the game over the next week.

Everyone who logs in on April 6-7, 8-9, and 10, as well as April 13-14, will get an allotment of 1,500 Company Coin. You can claim 1,500 for each day/period, for a total of 6,000.

DICE is giving away the microtransaction currency as part of the global “Stay and Play” campaign that is calling on people to stay home and play video games to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

DICE previously gave away free Battlefield V currency earlier in April, and the company is now extending that offer significantly.

Company Coin is the main in-game currency for Battlefield V that players can spend on various cosmetics, so this is a nice perk that everyone can enjoy.

Battlefield V is not the only game that is encouraging people to stay inside. Games like Dirt Rally 2.0, Sniper Elite 4, Strange Brigade, Candy Crush Saga, and Farm Heroes Saga have all been updated to include in-game messaging encouraging people to stay home.