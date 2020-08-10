The download will be stopped or removed, and a refund will be added to your account.

While it may feel weird or disingenuous to “return” an e-book and ask for a refund (particularly after you’ve read some, or all, of it), it is totally legitimate and easy to do. Alternatively, you might have accidentally purchased a Kindle book and need to get your money back. Regardless of the reason, the process to request a refund is quick and straightforward and only takes a few taps or clicks once you’ve logged into your Amazon account. We’ll show you how it’s done in the steps below.

It’s worth noting that you can only cancel an order from a Kindle device immediately after you purchased it. If you want to return the e-book and receive a refund later, you’ll have to do that from the Amazon app or website.

How to get a refund for a Kindle book purchase from your Android device



Open the Amazon app. Tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner (3 lines). Tap on Your Orders. Tap on Filter. Tap on Digital Orders. Tap Apply. Source: Android Central Locate the Kindle book that you wish to return and tap on it. Click Return for refund. Tap on Choose a response. Source: Android Central Click on the response option that best fits your situation. Tap Submit. Source: Android Central

Now your errant Kindle book has been “returned,” and Amazon will begin processing your refund. While I received my refund immediately, note that it could take as much as three to five days before you see the funds back in your account.

How to get a refund for a Kindle book purchase from the web



From a web browser, log in to your Amazon account. Click on the Returns & Orders tab at the top right of the screen. Source: Android Central Click on Digital Orders. Locate the Kindle book that you wish to return and click on it. Click on Return item. Source: Android Central Click on Choose a response. Source: Android Central Click on the response option that best fits your situation. Source: Android Central Click Submit. Source: Android Central

That’s it! Just like the app example, your refund request should be processed no later than three to five days after you hit that submit button.

Note that you have seven days to return a Kindle book and request a refund. After that time period, you may not be able to do so, and will have to contact Amazon customer service.

How to get a refund for an Audible audiobook purchase

There are two ways to refund or exchange an audiobook through Audible, and it depends on whether or not you have an Audible subscription, or if you are not a member and purchased the audiobook outright.

For Audible subscribers:

Either from the Audible app or website, go to your Purchase History page. Tap or click on the title that you wish to return. Source: Android Central Tap or click on Exchange. Select the reason why you want to return the book, and then tap or click Exchange.

You will then receive your Audible credit back, which you can use on another title.

For non Audible subscribers:

Non-Audible subscribers who purchase an audiobook outright and wish to return the title must contact Audible customer service directly.

Note that Audible has a right to deny exchanges, refunds, or returns if it feels customers are abusing this privilege (though I’ve never heard of this happening).

