How to get all of your Facebook photos saved and downloaded

How to download and save all of your Facebook photos

If you want to keep a backup of all your Facebook photos in case the service goes down, there’s a way to do so.

Although the feature isn’t obvious, Facebook allows you to download all of your photos in one go.

Facebook is frequently used as a giant photo gallery by many people.

Facebook announced in 2014 that its users had uploaded over 250 billion photos.

So, before you delete your Facebook account and kill the app, you’ll need to download your Facebook photos.

You can download all of your Facebook data using Facebook’s archive feature.

This generates a large file that can be saved to your computer.

So, even if you delete Facebook, you’ll still be able to access all of your data:

The important thing to remember is that this folder will contain all of your Facebook photos (unless you’ve deleted them).

Unfortunately, if you have nice high-quality photos on Facebook, they will be drastically reduced during the download.

Your photo uploads will be resized and compressed by Facebook to make them smaller.

If you want to save the original high-resolution photos, you’re out of luck – Facebook doesn’t allow it, which is a real bummer.

Log into your Facebook account on your computer, go to account settings, and scroll to the bottom of the page to the Download a copy link under General Account Settings.

Select Start My Archive from the following screen.

It will take a few minutes to prepare, and you will receive an email when it is ready to download.

Then, with the subject ‘Your Facebook download is ready,’ you should receive an email.

Then, to begin the download, click the provided link.

Download the data from your profile as a zip file and save it somewhere on your computer.

If you’re going to upload photos to Facebook in the future, make sure you have backups on your phone or computer to avoid Facebook’s compression software destroying them.

Tell us in the comments if you’re concerned about Facebook’s handling of your personal data.

