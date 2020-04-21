How to get coronavirus-related alerts on your phone

As of April 17th, 2020, the World Health Organization has reported infections of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in 210 countries, claiming nearly 150,000 lives around the globe. With over 2-million confirmed cases and the human race attempting to flatten the curve, it is imperative to stay informed. Today, we will show you a few different ways that you can receive coronavirus-related alerts on your smartphone — knowledge is the first step in creating a healthier world and restoring all of our daily lives to normal.

Google’s Alert service allows you to receive alerts when new information about specific topics, such as the coronavirus, appear on the web. Once configured, you can choose how often you wish to receive updates, and select which email address you want Google to send the alerts to — you can even elect to receive the information in an RSS feed. Follow the instructions below to create a Google News alert and stay updated with the latest coronavirus news via email.

Are you looking for coronavirus information straight from the source? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has its official Health Alert Network for conveying the latest information on diseases, including the coronavirus. To sign up for alerts, visit the Health Alert Network web page, and scroll down to Receive HAN Updates — you can then select Sign Up for HAN Email Updates or Subscribe to the HAN RSS Feed.

With all the controversy surrounding factually incorrect news spreading on Facebook, it seems an odd place to sign up to receive updates; however, the team at Facebook has spent time assembling a Coronavirus Information Center where information is gathered, fact-checked for accuracy, and then presented. To receive updates from the Facebook app on the coronavirus pandemic, follow these instructions:

All smartphones used within the United States are capable of receiving emergency alerts from the U.S. government and other safety institutions. If your country or region issues an emergency alert, your device will give off an alarm sound and present a message with information. To make sure the option isn’t disabled, check our guide on turning off (and on) alerts in Android and iOS. Note, that you can never disable a Presidential Alert message, but any other alerts and public safety notices, such as AMBER alerts, can be altered if desired.

Do you have a favorite news app that you use daily? Some news sources, such as the New York Times, offer coronavirus updates that you can subscribe to via email. Be sure to check with your favorite news source to see if the option is available. The steps to subscribe will vary amongst each news source, but a good start is to Google the name of the publication with the word “coronavirus.” If your news source has a section on the virus, it will likely appear in search results, that page may then offer email sign-ups to stay up-to-date.