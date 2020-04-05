How To Get Fortnite’s Deadpool Skin – Challenges And Requirements

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 began on February 20, and we’ve known since then that the metatextual motormouth Deadpool would be joining as a special skin–just not when. That day has finally come, as Epic has announced that Deadpool is reporting for duty. You can unlock the special skin by completing a set of special Deadpool challenges, which involve his pistols and either a phone booth or a port-a-potty. Here’s exactly what you need to do.

To earn Deadpool’s skin, you just have to own the battle pass and complete his new Week 7 challenges. Other Deadpool challenges have been rolling out progressively throughout the season, but a couple of new challenges began this week, and you don’t need to have completed all of the previous ones to access them. Nevertheless, most of them are fairly straightforward, and you can find the list in Deadpool’s secret room by clicking on the vent from the main hub. Doing them will net you rewards like Deadpool-themed sprays.

The first new challenge this week is to find Deadpool’s pistols, which are located in the main hub and in Meowscle’s room. Then during a match, enter a phone booth or a port-a-potty during a match. Once you complete those two challenges, you’ll win yourself one bona fide Deadpool skin.

Epic has noted that there appears to be an issue with the challenges for some players, and it’s investigating. An update is in the process of rolling all to all players, so the challenges should hopefully be available to everyone soon.

The skin and special challenges come alongside a limited-time event that Epic teased recently, which suggested a takeover of the yacht. That also happens to be one of the easiest spots to complete the second challenge, so you can head over that way to complete the challenge and take part in the festivities.

If you’re still looking to complete the other challenges and fill out your battle pass for the season, you can check out our guides on where to find The Shark, Rapid’s Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge along with the Box Factory. You can still finish up any remaining challenges you may have missed as well before the season wraps up, so be sure to check out our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.