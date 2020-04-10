How To Get Into The Valorant Beta

Valorant is a free-to-play, 5v5 multiplayer shooter from developer Riot Games. While it won’t be out for a while, the Valorant closed beta is live right now. Access to the beta is on an invite-only basis and there are a few steps you need to follow to become eligible for one if you want to play. Here’s how you can get in.

To access the Valorant beta, you will need a Riot account, but you also need to sign up for Twitch. You must also be located in one of the regions listed above. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to become eligible for a Valorant beta invite.

This initial beta will be limited to players in the United States, Europe, Canada, Russia, Turkey, and CIS countries. More regions could be supported later, but Riot said this is “pending developments with the current COVID-19 pandemic.” You can find more information in the announcement post on Valorant’s official website.

According to Riot, progress you make in the closed beta for Valorant will not carry over to the final game, as its “current gameplay state may very well change come launch.” While gameplay progress won’t be saved, you will retain all Valorant Points you purchase during the closed beta, plus a 20% bonus as a thank you from Riot, when the game launches.

According to Riot, the Valorant closed beta will be “short,” but it’s willing to reconsider based on player feedback. On beta launch day, Valorant broke a Twitch record for single-day viewership numbers, so it is certainly popular.

Riot Games hopes to launch Valorant in “Summer 2020,” but has not given a more specific release date.

Valorant is a 5v5 multiplayer shooter that gives off Overwatch vibes, for sure. Gunplay is a big part of Valorant, while each character–called an “Agent”–will have special powers and abilities, too. You can check out some Alpha gameplay in the video above.

In addition to Valorant, Riot is working on a digital card game called Legends of Runeterra, in addition to ongoing support for League of Legends.