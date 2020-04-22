For the first time, Minecraft obtains a more powerful and robust ore than diamond. Unheard of in 10 years. Here’s how to get netherite.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 22 avril 2020 à 14h34] Obtaining netherite will unfortunately not be so simple, not as much as finding and mining the ore (like diamond). Unlike most other minerals in the game, netherite does indeed require a number of additional steps. You have to put it in an oven, then combine it with a completely different object, which you can then transform into armor and tools. First, to tackle netherite, you will need four things: a diamond pickaxe, a workbench, an oven, and gold bars. Each craft will require ancient debris and fragments of netherite. After initial estimates, there is on average 1.6 old debris per chunk (i.e. all 256 blocks). Ore is therefore rare, much more than diamond. To find it, you will have to go to the depths of the Nether (between layers 9 and 21). However, according to initial community feedback, netherite can also be found in the upper layers, although much rarer.

To optimize your mining session, be careful not to dig under your feet, since the Nether is a very punitive area. Lava is everywhere, and you can easily be jostled by local monsters. Good news, however, since the blocks of old debris are so resistant that you can mine TNT! They will stay put, sometimes floating in the Nether. Once you have collected this precious rare material, you will need to use your stove (or your oven, but it takes longer). First, cook the ancient debris, in order to obtain fragments. Once in possession of these, you will have to get down to creating a netherite ingot. As we said in the introduction to this article, the maneuver is quite different from other ores. To obtain a netherite ingot, you must place 4 fragments on the left (like an L) and 4 gold ingots on the right. You will understand, only the location of the middle will remain empty.

Finally, the last step which differs from our habits: the creation of netherite equipment. Forget the existing recipes. If you want to create a netherite armor, take a diamond armor and place it in the upper left corner of your workbench, with the netherite ingot to its right. Thus, you can transform each of your pieces of diamond equipment into netherite. Be careful however, the enchantments are not kept. Moreover, they are slightly more efficient on netherite than on diamond, although gold retains its first place in the matter. In total, you can create a sword, a shovel, a pickaxe, an ax, a hoe, a helmet, a plastron, pants, boots, fragments, a block and of course an ingot!

RTX beta is available, how to access it?

Widely improved graphics, better shadow management, and dynamic lighting. Minecraft is getting a facelift in an update that promises to revolutionize the famous pixelated game graphically. If the update is open to everyone, the conditions are much more selective. First, you must have a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Then, you must also have a computer running Windows 10 and the dedicated version of Minecraft. Please note, the standard “Java” version does not work.

If these conditions are met, you will be able to access the beta, and the 6 new cards freshly created by the developers at Microsoft and NVIDIA. First you’ll need to head to the Microsoft Store and install the Xbox Insider Hub. Then, go to the Insider Content section and then Minecraft for Windows 10. Continue by going to the Manage category to join the beta. Then go to “Show in market”, and install the latest version of Minecraft. It’s almost done, you now need to download the six new maps, which all end with RTX (Aquatic Adventure, Crystal Palace, Imagination Island, Temples & Totems, Color Light and Shadow and Neon District).

The graphics are much better, but don’t forget to activate some features in the options. By default, Ray tracing is not launched, and you will have to go to the graphics options, then to Advanced Video to adjust this parameter manually. As you can see in the video below, the change is huge for Minecraft!

Microsoft offers educational content for free

According to the boss of the video game section of Microsoft, Minecraft must react to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a message to the community, he indicates that a new section in the Minecraft Marketplace has been created. This one, called Education, is mainly dedicated to the youngest. There are educational content. For example, it is possible to visit the International Space Station, monuments around the world (Washington among others) or even learn to code.

An initiative aimed at the youngest, but not only. Moreover, all of these elements are free until June 30. No additional information on any rates after this date has passed. A similar initiative can be found in Poland. The country, to encourage as many people as possible to stay at home to create an online learning center for children: Grarantann. On the video game, it is possible to take quizzes, fun activities, and have fun while learning. Increasingly, Minecraft appears as a solid breeding ground to fight against social distancing, while avoiding going out.

Why a resurgence in popularity for Minecraft?

Minecraft is anything but an anecdotal game. Shortly after its release in 2009, it revolutionized video games and became a global phenomenon, prompting developers to rethink their approach to the medium. People who were not playing were persuaded to try it by those around them. And 10 years later, the game is still there, stronger than ever, and has nothing to envy the juggernaut of the moment: Fortnite. Several things can explain this renewed success, but above all can encourage a large number of players to get started or to get back into it.

The 2019 updates have been wonderfully received by the community. After a period between 2014 and 2017 during which the updates were really not up to par, the big update from last year, the aquatic update (1.13) and that of this year “Village & Pillage “(1.14) brought up an absolutely colossal amount of content.

Update 1.13 has finally brought life to underwater spaces. Each biome thus has flora and fauna, as well as wrecks and ruins. But beyond simply adding underwater flora, this update also added roleplay mechanics, pushing the player to sleep, because if they don’t, new monsters, the Phantoms, will appear and will attack the player, being more and more numerous if the player still refuses to sleep.

Just as important was update 1.14, called “Village and Pillage”. She added a new type of aggressive villager named “Pillager”. Armed with a crossbow, the plunderer will pursue the player to eliminate him. Some of these enemies also carry a sort of banner on their back, and eliminating them will cause groups of looters to attack the players. These groups will sometimes be helped by “Ravagers”, sort of trolls destroying everything in their path. And speaking of creatures, there are now foxes, llamas and pandas that roam the world.

Avatar customization in Minecraft

Updates continue regularly on Minecraft to tease the features in development that will be deployed in the next patch or the next. Among the last improvements shown, a novelty stands out, and it is the addition of a character editor.

This editor will allow you to personalize your avatar in different ways, including body size and shape, limb replacement, eye, mouth, hairstyle and color changes, body hair, face and skin colors. All these modifications already existed but only under a mod called MorePlayerModel. A whole bunch of modifiers will be available, with the addition of a store of accessories created by the Mojang team, and which will be available for purchase via micro-transactions (that’s it, they finally join the club). Of course, traditional skins can still be imported into the game. This feature is currently only available in beta, and will be available for release on Xbox One, Windows 10, mobile and Minecraft Earth, under the Bedrock version, the version which is not in Java.

Finish Minecraft without mining?

When you think of Minecraft, you inevitably think of a game in which you break blocks like a prisoner in a Texas penitentiary in 1862. The whole game is based on this concept of blocks to break. But what if someone was crazy enough to challenge this, and started trying to finish the game without breaking a single block? This is the answer to this question that a Reddit user, SpikyHedGey, tried to provide. On October 4, he posted a video in which he actually accomplished the weapon of overcoming the game (understanding defeating the Ender Dragon) without undermining a single block.

Most of the run then rests on exploration and the desire to find abandoned villages and temples. There are sometimes useful objects there, especially buckets. But these objects are very random and this greatly varies the duration of the game. Once these resources are in hand, you will have to farm monsters, including creepers and Endermans to access their resources, before creating a Nether portal in a very precise way, again without breaking any blocks. There, following the farm of Blazes and their resources, the game was finally able to create Ender Eyes, which led him to the portal to the world of the dragon. You can find the whole run in video, to inspire you if you too want to achieve this feat:

The appearance of Hytale

Hytale is a completely independent game, and strongly inspired by Minecraft. The developers of Hytale are partly managers of the biggest Minecraft server: Hypixel. On this server, a very large community has formed and continues to grow day by day, to play a whole set of mini-games and map adventures, so much so that the developers of Hypixel Studio still had to a few weeks to buy new servers to accommodate all requesting players. Hytale’s announcement created a hype within the Minecraft community, which had the gift of triggering feelings of nostalgia pushing to plunge back into the game of Mojang.

Millions of players still play Minecraft

You would think that Fortnite is the most watched game, all platforms combined, looking at the frequency of video appearances on this game in Youtube trends, but it is not. Even in 2018, the year in which the Battle Royale-type games had so much influence, Minecraft remained, according to the Gaming Director of Youtube, unconquered.

And this is perfectly consistent, since Microsoft announced that it had 91 million monthly players on Minecraft last March. To compare, Epic Games announced 78 million players at the end of last year. Knowing that Minecraft totaled 74 million players in 2017, it is not far-fetched to assume that the game of Mojang can reach 100 million by the end of 2019, especially if Mojang offers updates of the same quality as the previous, and also considering that Minecraft had 176 million copies sold last May.

Everything you need to know about Minecraft Earth

Microsoft’s Pokémon Go, Minecraft Earth, has started to deploy in beta for the first players living in London or Seattle. Anyone with access to this beta can stream videos or images, so it’s very likely that we will find a plethora of content on Youtube. Some videos have already appeared and allow us to have a little preview.

The map screen obviously looks like what we saw on Pokémon Go or Harry Potter Wizards Unite, with objects to collect in a radius close to your character. These are the objects that will allow you to find blocks, items and mobs. The trick that makes you smile is that when you play in a car or a vehicle, your character moves in a Minecart. Then there is the “Buildplate”, the platform on which you can make your constructions. Different sizes and biomes are available as you level up. Here is a fairly complete video, in English, which sums up the game well in its current state:

Trailer and information

We no longer present Minecraft. If Fortnite has some success, the one that breaks all records is still Minecraft, which totaled even more players than Fortnite Battle Royale at the end of 2018. For the tenth anniversary of the game, the cubic world is offering a new game on mobile, heavily influenced by Pokémon Go in augmented reality operation. The choice of the mobile game is thus extremely judicious to keep the fanbase which Minecraft has, but also to attract a new one, perhaps younger.

The game will be playable everywhere and will use Openstreetmap to recreate the roads and offer us the world we know in Minecraft versions. The principle of the game will consist above all in collecting resources: blocks, animals or chests. It’s up to you to decide if you want to take care of the hens that are frolicking in your garden or if you prefer to go and cut down the poplar which sits in front of your door. But in addition to this game mode which seems to be the most classic and recurring, some places will offer adventures. Certain places of interest in our world would then be transformed into mines or dungeons that we will have to go to face thanks to augmented reality. It’s the best way to find scarce resources and to face monsters that are harder to defeat, and that’s when a possibility of cooperative play comes into play. Everything will however follow most of the rules of Minecraft, and there will therefore be a bedrock (the lowest layer, impassable) or even a functional redstone (a kind of simplified electrical system).

But far from staying on track, the interest of offering a game like this one is obviously to innovate. New animals and monsters, never seen so far in the basic game, will be waiting for you, with various levels of rarities. The creators even specify that it will sometimes be necessary to avoid high-level monsters, without however specifying whether all these additions will be available as soon as the game is released.

Finally, the construction is indeed there, but not of creative mode, which goes against the idea of ​​adventure in Minecraft. The block economy and the search for THE block will be at the center of the building gameplay. A tray will be allocated to give free rein to your creativity, a “build plate” on which you can invite your friends. This “build plate” will be the only way to exchange blocks with your knowledge. Once your creations are built, you can materialize them in full size outside.

Minecraft Earth seems to be on its way to becoming the Pokémon Go of Mojang, with the potential to bring together several million players on the cubic game with their smartphones. Players of the Earth version will be invited to use as many features as possible on their phones to collect and build whatever comes to mind using the iconic cubes.

Some cities had already had a taste of the title, but it is now national launches that are being prepared. Minecraft Earth early access has just started in New Zealand and Iceland, while more countries will be added to this list in the coming weeks. As usual, you can only download the title if you have a google play account from the countries mentioned above, unless you turn to the APK, probably available in a few days (but still illegal, so beware) . If you want to wait normally and wait for the official deployment of Minecraft Earth in France, you can follow the Twitter of the game which relays information regularly.