How to get rid of an obnoxious single Facebook Messenger notification that refuses to go away

How do I get rid of a persistent single Facebook Messenger notification?

Have you ever had a persistent ‘new message’ notification on Messenger that wouldn’t go away? You’re not alone, and here’s how to get rid of it.

Users of the Facebook Messenger app are reporting a bug that causes the app to display a constant notification badge even when there are no new messages.

The issue can be caused by a variety of factors, including minor issues with the app or using Messenger on a laptop or PC browser.

You could even have a new message in your ‘Requests’ folder that is causing the new notification to be triggered.

Because of the mobile app’s algorithms, a user replying to a message with an emoticon or a ‘thumbs up’ can sometimes result in a recurring unread message.

You can take a number of steps to address this problem.

To begin, use the’mark all read’ option.

To do so, go to Facebook’s desktop version (not the mobile app) and click the Messenger icon in the top-right navigation.

“Mark all as read” can be found at the very bottom of the drop-down menu.

Then, log in and out of Messenger on the app several times, and the problem should be resolved.

However, if the problem persists, you can try clearing the app’s data and cache by going to your phone’s settings.

When you’re in the settings menu, select Apps andgt; Messenger andgt; Storage andgt; Clear cache.

If all else fails, you can use the Messenger app to’report a problem.’

