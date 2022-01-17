How to get started in the Cardano play-to-earn crypto game with the Pavia metaverse guide

The Cardano network has hosted the world’s first ever play-to-earn virtual reality game in which users can earn cryptocurrency.

Players can spend – and earn – in-game money while exploring the Pavia metaverse, just as they would in the real world.

Pavia is a non-fungible token metaverse for decentralized gaming built on the Cardano blockchain.

Two real-life humans transform into digital characters in a promotional video that debuted the game.

However, it appears that their lives are becoming increasingly entwined, with players being able to order and pay for items in the game only to have them delivered in real life.

According to Cryptopotato, the project has issued at least 100,000 “land parcels,” each of which is minted as a unique numbered Cardano NFT (CNFT), which is said to be “based on coordinates.”

More than 60% of the “land parcels” were pre-sold in October and November 2021, with the remainder expected to sell this quarter.

According to Pavia’s official website, there are over 8,300 landowners.

However, they are unable to visit their land parcel or deploy any content at this time.

The team was working “to deliver the in-game Pavia experience,” according to the platform.

Pavia has also announced a partnership with readyplayer.me, a cross-game avatar platform, to allow players to create their own avatars that will work outside of the Pavia universe.

Pavia works in a similar way to other metaverse projects in that it has an in-game currency called PAVIA that is used only within the Pavia metaverse.

Following a blockchain snapshot in December of last year, a quarter of the native token was airdropped to Pavia NFT landholders.

On virtual ecosystems based on blockchains such as Ethereum, virtual land plots are selling for millions of dollars.

According to Yahoo Finance, the plots on Pavia were listed on the Cardano NFT marketplace CNFT for as much as 30,000 cardano (approximately (dollar)45,600 at the time of writing).

Being the owner of a land parcel in the metaverse also entitles you to profit from all financial transactions that take place on your property.

If you rent out a piece of land for a business that will be developed by another player, you will earn tokens from the rent and some revenue from his business transactions.