How to Get Started in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game with My Neighbor Alice

How to Get Started in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game by My Neighbor Alice

MY NEIGHBOR Alice is an upcoming online game set to debut in the spring of 2022.

So, before it’s released, let’s learn a little bit more about it.

My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game in which players construct and customize their own virtual lands, interact with their neighbors, complete daily tasks, and earn rewards.

It allows you to earn points by growing crops, building on plots of land, and trading items.

The game combines the best of two worlds – a narrative for players to enjoy the gameplay experience, as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFTs (non-fungible tokens), even if they have no idea what an NFT is. It is inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing.

In the game, each player is represented by an avatar, and these avatars interact with one another.

Installing various assets on the avatar allows players to customize it.

Players can buy virtual plots from Alice or from the marketplace in the game.

The universe has a limited number of plots, and each one is represented by NFT tokens.

In-game assets such as houses, animals, vegetables, decorations, and cosmetic items for your avatar can be purchased and deployed into the game.

The game’s native currency is Alice tokens.

It enables token holders to play, invest in in-game assets, land, and avatar cosmetics, as well as participate in gameplay.

Staking rewards can be earned using Alice tokens in the system.

Its goal is to entice users to hold tokens and contribute to the ecosystem.

Alice tokens can be earned by participating in various in-game events such as competitions.

The game aims to reward the most dedicated and motivated players with monetary rewards.

The game will incentivize stakers to hold their tokens during the early stages of the game development when some game features will still be under development by providing a fair amount of tokens on staking rewards.

When a user buys NFT from the system, a portion of the purchase price is deposited into a special NFT collateral account.

They can then sell it back to the system (and thus destroy the NFT) for the same price as the locked collateral (or a percentage of it).

Other players can rent NFTs, including land, from you.

The smart contract ensures that the borrower cannot resell or destroy the object, and that it is returned to the owner at the end of the rent period.

After purchasing the plot of land from Alice or on the market, players must…

