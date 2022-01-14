How to get started with Aliens World, a play-to-earn cryptocurrency game

Aliens World is a brand new crypto game that allows you to hunt for Aliens Coins and exchange them for real money.

Gamers mine for coins that can be converted into NFTs on different planets in the sci-fi play-to-earn metaverse.

Here’s how to get started.

The game has 18 levels, each divided into three worlds, and it is played with Trillium, which can be exchanged for real money.

The more levels you complete, the more Aliens Coins you earn, which means your earnings will rise as well.

Planets in Aliens World are similar to real-life districts.

Each planet has its own personality and operates under its own set of rules.

For example, the planet Onyx is a mining planet, whereas the planet Aqua is a water world with unique creatures.

You begin by selecting an avatar, then complete eight training missions before entering the first world, Aliens Planet 2.

After completing five levels in this world, you can proceed to Aliens Planet 1 for five more levels before entering Aliens Space for four more levels.

You must first purchase your first planet for 0.005 ETHOnce you have it, you can claim up to 100 free crystals per day or mine them using Aliens tokens (ALIS).

Lands are the core of your mining process in Alien Worlds, as each Land has three key stats:

These stats are combined with your Tools to determine the final amount of luck, TLM, and Charge duration you receive when mining.

You can make money in Aliens World by selling the resources you mine on the in-game market, mining Trillium and selling it for Bitcoin or Ethereum on an external exchange, and so on.

The amount of trillium you earn depends on the mining tools you have equipped, the land you’re mining on, and the currently available mining pot on the planet you’re playing on.

Depending on your tools and the machine you’re mining on, mining Trillium can take anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes.

In Alien Worlds, tools are what you use to mine, and they have four statistics associated with them:

You’ll want tools with a lot of Mining Power, a lot of NFT chance, and a short cooldown time.

POW stands for proof of work, and it facilitates the mining process for your machine.

POW isn’t a concern because they don’t become…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.