How to Get Started with MOBOX, a Play-to-Earn Cryptocurrency

How to Get Started in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game with MOBOX

MOBOX is the newest crypto gaming and NFTs platform.

Let’s take a look at what the game is about and how to play it.

MOBOX is a game that combines the best elements of DeFi Yield Farming and Gaming NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to create GameFi.

It’s intended to promote the benefits of play-to-earn without jeopardizing the free-to-play model.

Everyone can participate in the platform’s various games, which include NFT farming, yield farming, and blockchain gaming.

The MOBOX platform is made up of three main components:

The MOBOX launch does not include a pre-sale, private investment, or pre-mine.

Platform tokens, on the other hand, are distributed based on user activity across the ecosystem’s various features and solutions.

The infrastructure of the game is inspired by play-to-earn gaming, yield farming in decentralized finance, and the popularity of non-fungible tokens.

Its ecosystem gives users free access to all of these concepts and rewards them for being as active as possible.

MOMOs are NFTs that can be obtained through mystery boxes.

NFTs can be traded, staked to farm MBOX tokens, or used as collateral in other games in the ecosystem.

One of the core games, MOMO Token Master, allows players to rob gold coins from their friends and foes by fighting one another.

Users can earn more MBOX tokens without spending any money by ranking higher on the leaderboard.

Players can yield farm and earn tokens in MOMO Farmer, while Trade Action is more educational and competitive, with a weekly risk-free trading competition.

Decentralised finance (DeFi), which is financial services without a middleman, is another concept that has exploded in popularity this year.

Decentralized exchanges, for example, use smart contracts and user-contributed crypto funds to facilitate trades.

Let’s examine the game’s currency.

MOBOX is a governance token, which means that it entitles holders to submit and vote on project-related proposals.

Everyone who owns a MOBOX is, in effect, a part of the decision-making process.

MOBOX’s in-game currency is called the token.

It’s both a way to earn rewards while playing and a way to make in-game purchases like character purchases.

You can also use MOBOX to bid on NFT auctions and stake it in the platform’s liquidity pool to earn rewards. You can also stake it for a chance to win mystery boxes with MOMO NFTs.

This provides an additional incentive for users to keep their native currency and put it to use.

There are hundreds of platforms all over the world waiting to provide you with…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.