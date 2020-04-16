How To Get The Campsite In AC: New Horizons — Inviting Villagers And Using Amiibo

One of the buildings you can unlock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the campsite. From time to time, random villagers may visit your campsite, and from there you can even invite them to live on your island. The campsite is also a major part of New Horizons’ Amiibo integration, which we’ll explain more in this guide. Below you’ll find information on how to unlock the campsite on your island, get campers to visit, and invite new villagers to live on your island.

If you’re curious about how to unlock or upgrade other buildings, check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide hub, where we have more guides on the various visitors, buildings, equipment, and critters in New Horizons, plus tips on how to make money. Be sure to read our review as well!

In order to unlock the campsite, you’ll first have to complete the Resident Services building, which is a multi-step process that we outline in our Resident Services guide. The earliest you can get the campsite is on the eighth day you play (and it won’t even be built until the ninth), so don’t worry if you haven’t gotten there yet.

Once the Resident Services building is complete, go inside. In a bid to attract more residents to the island, Tom Nook will ask you to help construct a campsite for the town. Like with other buildings, he’ll give you a kit and let you pick out a plot of land for the campsite; you won’t have to contribute any bells or crafting materials to build it.

Like with most other buildings, after you’ve placed the campsite plans down on your island, construction will begin and will take the entire day to complete. The campsite will be done the next day.

You should have a visitor to your campsite the day after it’s completed. You have to invite this villager to live on your island in order to progress–just talk to them and it should happen easily. Tom Nook will give you a housing kit and let you pick out a plot of land for them to move to, which will unlock the ability to pre-place housing plots ahead of time so villagers can continue to move in. After this first camper, you don’t have to invite a camper to live on your island if you don’t want to.

When a villager decides to camp on your island, you’ll have the opportunity to invite them to live on your island. They’ll usually ask to play a game with you first before agreeing to move, and some may not agree to move at all. You’ll only be able to invite campers to live on your island if you have an open housing plot available for them and fewer than 10 villagers… unless you’re willing to kick someone out.

Villagers will still visit your campsite from time to time if you have the maximum of 10 villagers living on your island. However, if you talk to that visitor enough and they express the desire to move to your island, you’ll have the option to kick someone out so this new animal can move in. In this case, the villager who gets kicked out will be random.

Once your first camper moves in, you’ll be able to use Animal Crossing Amiibo or Amiibo cards at the Nook Stop machine in Resident Services to invite the associated villager to visit your campsite. Just interact with the machine and select the new Amiibo option to then scan the Amiibo or Amiibo card. Note that you can’t invite certain characters, like Tom Nook and Isabelle, to your campsite.

Villagers you invite in this way will ask you to craft them something, and even then, they may not agree to move to your island. It seems to take three separate invitations before they’ll agree to move, after which you can choose which villager you’d like to kick out in favor of the Amiibo villager. Use this power wisely!