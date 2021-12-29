How to get The Foundation skin early in Chapter 3 of Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 3, how do you get The Foundation skin early?

FORTNITE Chapter 3 added a slew of new skins, gameplay features, and emotes that let players pull off some impressive feats.

Players frequently discover exploits until they’re patched out as a result of updates, but there are plenty in Fortnite Chapter 3.

A YouTuber named Lachlan Power made a myth-debunking video for the new season, which includes a method for getting the upcoming The Foundation skin.

A number of these tidbits have been surfacing on social media as players discover secrets and tricks in Fortnite Chapter 3.

We’ve highlighted the most intriguing of the bunch for you below, but check out Lachlan’s video for even more myths debunked (and proven).

The Foundation skin is not expected to be released until February 3, 2022.

However, there is a way to get it sooner — albeit for a limited time only.

Mystique’s skin and her Shapeshifter emote are required.

Mystique can transform into the opponent she just defeated by using the emote.

Simply kill The Foundation boss in Fortnite to (temporarily) take on his appearance.

When it comes to defeating The Foundation, the game currently has an exploit that makes it very easy.

This is a cheesy trick, but so is the harpoon gun method, which appears to work for everyone.

The Foundation will launch an all-out assault on you as soon as you launch an attack.

The harpoon gun method involves erecting a structure along his patrol route, shooting him as he passes, and letting the fall damage take care of the rest.

As needed, rinse and repeat.

The Foundation, on the other hand, appears to have a blind spot when it comes to foliage; as Lachlan demonstrates, you can shoot him from a bush at point-blank range and he will not retaliate.

There’s a John Cena joke in there somewhere, but he mostly can’t see you.

Waiting for someone to pick you up when you’re downed in Fortnite — or any game for that matter — is tedious.

You can, however, take command of the situation rather than sitting around like a useless lump, watching your life ebb away.

That is, as long as you’re close to one of the 12 Mending Machines marked on the map.

To keep yourself alive until your squad arrives, crawl over to the nearest one and hand over 200 gold bars.

In addition, you can…

