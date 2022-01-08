How to get the Madcap Crescent Shroom Pickaxe for free in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Before it hits the Item Shop, FORTNITE players can get their hands on the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe for free.

Epic Games is making amends following last week’s server issues that disrupted the Fortnite Winterfest event.

The Crescent Shroom Pickaxe, as well as a Power Leveling Weekend, are being offered by the developer.

The pickaxe will be available in the Item Shop soon, but you can get it for free right now.

It’s part of the Madcap set, which Fortnite leaker Hypex gave us a sneak peek at.

Everyone who logged into Fortnite during Winterfest gets a free Crescent Shroom Pickaxe.

You’ll be eligible if you signed up for the game between December 16 and today, January 6.

Given that Winterfest is wrapping up today and the Power Leveling weekend begins tomorrow, the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe will most likely be available starting on Friday, January 7.

I expect it to go live at 4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. ET, and 12 a.m. GMT, coinciding with the start of the Power Leveling weekend.

Meanwhile, on Friday, January 7 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT, the Power Leveling Weekend begins.

On Monday, January 10th, at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT, it will come to a close.

The last present from Fortnite Winterfest has been revealed, as well as MJ’s gifts.

