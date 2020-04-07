How to get the Nook Shopping phone app in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you want to be able to shop anywhere in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, you can unlock a Nook Shopping app for your Nook Phone.

To do this, you’ll have to buy 100 items through the Nook Shopping machine in Resident Services. The Nook Shopping app works just like the machine, but you can use it from anywhere on your island.

You can only order five items for yourself a day, but you can mail each friend up to two things a day, making the grind to 100 fairly easy. You can track how close you are to 100 items bought by looking at the “Shop to it!” Nook Mileage achievement. If you’re sending gifts to friends to help bolster your numbers, it’ll also contribute to the “Popular Pen Pal” achievement, which is a nice perk.

You can open this app while on other players’ islands, but you can’t order anything from the app while away from your own island. (This is, however, handy for checking to see if you already have something in your catalog.) You can still order things from the app while on Mystery Island Tours.

