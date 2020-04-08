How to get the shotgun in Resident Evil 3 Remake

If you want to survive the zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City, then you’re going to need a good supply of firearms. One of the first (and best) weapons you can get in Resident Evil 3 is the shotgun. You will have to progress a bit through the game to get this weapon that is locked in the Redstone Street station. Remember that ammunition is limited, so it might not be worth taking up a lot of inventory space for the weapon and its ammunition.

To get the shotgun, you will have to purchase the padlock cutter located in the safe room next to the garage. Once you get to the Redstone Street station, pick up the fire hose on the floor and head towards the burning alley. Use the hose to put out the fire and make your way. Follow the alley until you reach the safe room and pick up the padlock inside. The padlock cutter is an element of the story and it is impossible to progress without it, so don’t worry about losing it.

Now turn around and run to the Redstone Street station. Enter, run down the hall, and enter the Subway Office on the right. You will see the shotgun mounted on the wall, blocked by some chains. Use the padlock cutter to open the case and take the shotgun. The weapon will be immediately added to your inventory with four rounds of ammunition. This is an incredibly powerful weapon and definitely worth going back and going for. Try to keep your ammunition and only use it when absolutely necessary.

We recommend going for the shotgun as soon as you can. There are some very strong enemies that the shotgun works great for, so be sure to pick it up. This is one of the best weapons in Resident Evil 3, especially once you start discovering improvements that increase its stability and rate of fire.

