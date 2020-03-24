How to grow Money Trees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Money Trees are one lucrative way to make Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch.

Money Trees are, well, trees that grow Bells. They’ll only produce Bells one time, and after you shake the money bags off the trees, they’ll go back to being a regular tree.

To grow a money tree, you’ll have to do the following:

Initially digging up the spot gives you an 1,000 Bell bag, so you can drop it back in the hole to bury for a small return.

The amount of Bells each tree gives varies, depending on how much you bury back into the glowing hole. If you bury 2,000 Bells, each bag on the tree will have 2,000 Bells, totaling 6,000 Bells. Based on our testing, the value of the three Bell bags on the trees caps out at 10,000 Bells each. This means you can only get 30,000 Bells total from each tree. The most you should put in the hole is 10,000 Bells to maximize profit.

If the tree is in a location you don’t like, you can use your shovel after you bury the bells. Simply dig up the sapling and plant it elsewhere. This will not affect the number of bells you gain from the tree.

