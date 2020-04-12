How to increase your privacy and security in Zoom

Zoom has faced several privacy and security concerns as more people turn to it for a way to communicate. Businesses, including SpaceX, have begun telling employees to stop using the service, while others, including consumers, have started opting for alternatives. But what if you still need to use Zoom? We’ll teach you how to increase your privacy and security on what is quickly becoming one of the web’s most popular video conferencing services.

Zoom has begun to handle a large number of its security flaws, already jumping to enable passwords for conference entry with digital waiting zooms, and stopping its mobile iOS app from sending data to Facebook in the background. Most of these changes take place in the cloud, but some require you to update your software. To update the Zoom client, follow these instructions:

Mac or PC

iOS (iPad and iPhone)

Zoom is working on updating privacy bugs and issues such as zoombombing, when an invited individual drops into an unlocked meeting and broadcasts violent or pornographic content. We recommend ensuring the following settings are altered to protect your session against these types of attacks. Please note that as Zoom is quickly rolling out updates, some of the defaults below may change, but double-checking them can never hurt.

To update any of the settings noted above, the host can make changes by opening the desktop client’s Settings menu, obtained by clicking on your profile photo. While in a meeting, some privacy settings can be adjusted via the Share Screen button, but most control is offered in the main Settings menu.

The best way to keep yourself protected from Zoom? Don’t use it. If you can make the change, opt for other meeting solutions such as Skype or Google Hangouts. If your entire team or family uses Apple products, you can also opt for FaceTime — a solution that is fully end-to-end encrypted. Mobile users can also consider Duo, a solution that works on both Android and iOS devices. For a full list of options, be sure to check out our guide on the best video-conferencing software and find what works best for you.