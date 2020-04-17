How to keep your Zoom meetings safe and secure

Is it safe to use the videoconferencing app Zoom? Yes — if you know how to set it up properly.

First, some background. As you may know, Zoom’s popularity has soared over the past couple of months as people stuck at home use its free version to stay in touch with friends, family, and co-workers. But while Zoom already included some methods that could be used to safeguard meetings, those features could be hard to find, especially if you hadn’t used the app before. Because of this, meetings began to be interrupted by unwanted intruders who would purposely cause disruptions, often in extremely nasty ways.

Not surprisingly, this led to a considerable backlash, much of it concerning the lack of security for users. In response, the company has put additional security measures in place. For example, it’s automatically enabling virtual waiting rooms and passwords for accounts in its free and lowest-paid tiers.

Having to deal with passwords and virtual waiting rooms may make for a slightly less friendly interface, but it also means that it’s less likely somebody you don’t know will pop into your family get-together. So if you’re using the free version of Zoom, here are some ways to keep your meetings secure.

Zoom is now automatically adding passwords to accounts, and those passwords can be embedded in the links to people’s personal rooms. For example, if you go to your Zoom profile and look for your “instant meeting” link, you’ll see it contains both your personal meeting ID and, right after that, the password for the meeting. Anyone you send that link to will be able to immediately gain access to your meeting without having to separately post a password. Of course, posting that link publicly will negate any security the password might have provided.

So if you’re creating a meeting for more than a couple of friends, it’s probably a good idea not to use your usual meeting ID and to generate a separate password instead. To do that using the web interface:

If you’re using the Zoom app:

Of equal, or even more use, is the virtual waiting room. This lets you check out everyone before they actually gain access to the meeting. You can then either let them in — or not.

When each participant clicks on their link, they will be asked to wait, while you will get a notification telling you that someone has entered the waiting room. You can either immediately admit them or click on “See waiting room.”

A sidebar will then show you everyone who is waiting to enter the meeting; you can then either admit them, remove them from the waiting room (and from any chance to enter the meeting), or send them a message.

Having to approve everyone who wants to join might be a pain to deal with, especially if you’re expecting a lot of people, but it will ensure that anyone who shows up in your meeting actually belongs there.

There are other security features that you can take advantage of in order to protect yourself and the other participants.

If you know exactly who belongs in your meeting, and they’re all there, you can lock down the meeting by clicking on the “Security” link at the bottom of the screen and choosing “Lock Meeting.” Once you do that, even somebody who has the meeting ID and password cannot get in.

Using the same menu, it could also be a good idea, especially if you’re holding a meeting with a lot of people, to uncheck the “Share Screen” selection. If by bad luck somebody who means to disrupt the meeting is allowed to share their screen, they can make things extremely uncomfortable for the rest of the participants. (If at some point, a participant has a legitimate need to share their screen, you can reenable sharing at any time.)

If a participant does start to misbehave but you don’t necessarily want to kick them out (or you want to discuss what you’re going to get them for their birthday), you can put them back in the waiting room. Click on the “Manage Participants” icon at the bottom of your screen, find the name of the participant on the resulting side panel, and then click on “More” > “Put in waiting room.” The participant will no longer have access to the meeting; in effect, they will be back in the waiting room until you decide to let them return.

Of course, you can kick somebody out of the meeting entirely by using that same drop-down menu and clicking on “Remove.” If that becomes necessary, by the way, it might be a good idea to then lock the meeting so they can’t try to get back in.