As the number of children accessing the internet grows, it’s essential to know how to limit your kid’s internet access properly. Just as the worldwide web can be a fantastic place full of fun and education, it can quickly become a scary place for both kids and adults. There are various ways to limit what websites and apps they access and monitor communication. Here are some of the best ways to keep your kid’s experience exploring the internet as safe as possible regardless of the device they are using.

How to limit your kid’s access to the internet on their phone or Chromebook

In 2017, Google released Family Link to help parents feel more comfortable letting their kids use Android devices. It added Chromebook support in 2018.

Family Link connects your and your child’s Google accounts and lets you control what apps are installed as well as in-app purchases and how long they use each app. It even has a section of teacher recommended apps. Family Link allows parents to set screen time limits. You can even remotely lock the phone when you decide it’s time for a break or maybe when it’s dinner time.

After you have set up an account for your child on Family Link, here’s how you can configure the access they get on their Android or Chromebook devices.

Open the Family Link app on your device. If you have set up Family Link for more than one child, select the name of the kid you want to change access settings for. Tap on manage settings to configure the access for Google Play, Chrome, Google Search, and more. After you’ve adjusted the settings you want in this menu, go back to your child’s home page. From here, you can set up screen time, view device activity, and see what apps have been **installed* this week.

You can also see your child’s location within your version of Family Link. Of course, your kid’s device will need to be on and connected to the internet, but this is one more step that can be taken to help keep your child safe.

Another great Family Link feature is SafeSearch, which helps to give age-appropriate queries through Google Search. Setting it up is easy, but must be done on each platform your child accesses not using their Family Link device.

How to limit your kid’s access to the internet through your router

Source: TP-Link

The point of entry to your home’s Wi-Fi is through the router. There are a lot of modern routers that include parental controls built-in. Being able to control what content is allowed, how long a device can have Wi-Fi access and even see what sites and the amount of time spent on them can all be a beneficial step towards safe internet usage. Since all Wi-Fi traffic flows through a router first, it makes sense to start there to create a safe environment for using the internet.

When picking your router, you should be looking at maximum speeds and the number of connections supported. While those are important specs to consider, if the connection can’t be protected and monitored, you are opening yourself and your family up to potentially dangerous situations.

Some routers use a web portal to monitor your internet security, and this is where you can create personalized settings for your home. Other routers will allow you to control the security settings via an app on your phone. Review your router information and see what options are available for you to quickly and effectively create a safe web surfing internet situation in your home.

Protect your home internet using TP-Link Archer AX50

One of the best Wi-Fi routers with built-in parental controls is the TP-Link Archer AX50. It includes a service called HomeCare, which provides everything from anti-virus protection, user profiles, and more, all in conjunction with its parental controls. To get HomeCare set up on your router takes a few steps, but after that, it is a breeze.

You need to make sure that your TP-Link router is on the more current firmware by going to either tplinkwifi.net or 192.168.0.1 in your computer’s internet browser. Unless you have changed it, the password to login will be admin. To see your router’s firmware build, go to the Advanced tab at the top, System Tools on the left panel, and Firmware Upgrade. Source: TP-Link HomeCare is only supported on firmware builds 20170504 or later. So if your router doesn’t have the proper build on it, you’ll need to update the firmware. If you do find that you need to update the firmware for your TP-Link router the steps to do this are relatively straightforward. Now that you’re on the correct firmware log back into your router via steps 1 and 2. Select the Basic tab, then TP-Link Cloud on the left panel. If you already have an account, sign into your TP-Link Cloud account, otherwise, you’ll need to register for one. Now that you’re signed in, you can click on the Basics tab at the top then HomeCare on the left to begin creating your safe home internet.

While your home Wi-Fi router won’t catch absolutely everything that comes through, it will go a long way towards safer internet browsing. If your router doesn’t offer built-in parental controls and you don’t want to purchase a new one, add-on devices like Circle help limit your child’s access to the internet as well.

How to limit your kid’s access to the internet using a third-party app