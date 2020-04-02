How to make custom eyebrows, freckles, and birthmarks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to wear patterns as face paint, which introduces the world of eyebrows, freckles, and birthmarks to the Nintendo Switch game.

You can customize your villager to look eerily like you using this feature to give yourself specific eyebrows or maybe a special birthmark. Face paint does show up even when your character is wearing face accessories, but it won’t show up through an accessory, like a face mask.

To make yourself some custom face paint, follow these steps:

Keep in mind that anything below the middle x-axis on the pattern will go on your cheeks, whereas everything above it will go on your forehead.

If you’re worried about your artistic talent, you can always download somebody else’s pattern.

