How to Make Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game, according to the SolChicks

How to Make Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game by SolChicks

On the Solana blockchain, SOLCHICKS is fast becoming one of the most popular fantasy play-to-earn gaming ecosystems.

Players can win money by acquiring adorable “battle chicken” characters in the game.

SolChicks is a virtual game based on the NFT protocol that allows users to earn cryptocurrency by playing.

The game’s plot revolves around the SolChicks, a “proud race of battle chickens,” and their home planet Chicco, which had recently been attacked.

Players can earn money and improve their ranking by buying and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fighting other players in battles.

SolChicks has its own token, called CHICK, like all other play-to-earn games.

According to Play to Earn, the game’s Initial Game Offering (IGO) in December 2021 reportedly caused a significant slowdown in the Solana network.

According to CoinGecko, 1 CHICK costs the equivalent of (dollar)0.04 (£0.03) in January 2022.

Play-to-earn (P2E) games in the Metaverse are gaining popularity by combining fun gameplay with the chance to win real money.

Learn more about The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Town Star, as well as how they compare.

SolChicks is built on the Solana blockchain, a competitor to Ethereum as the decentralized application platform of choice.

Players can collect their characters as NFTs and store them in a digital wallet in the game.

Phantom wallet or SolFlare are recommended by the SolChicks developers.

Only 10,000 original SolChicks, the adorable chicken characters, exist, and each one is unique, but players who own two of them will be able to breed them to produce SolEggs.

Based on the rarity of their attributes, the original SolChicks are divided into five groups.

Players can advance their SolChicks through 60 levels in the game, starting with a Tutorial and progressing through Fledgling and Progression to Endgame.

SolChicks can be customized based on their primary and secondary stats, which can be enhanced by purchasing and applying NFT attributes.

Bonding with your SolChick is an important aspect of the game; you must feed it on a regular basis and engage in PvP (player versus player) battles with it to gain experience.

SolChicks players are rewarded for their efforts and time invested in the game, just like other play-to-earn games.

There are numerous ways to profit from the game.

Players are ranked each week based on their level and achievements, and CHICKS tokens are awarded.

NFTs can also be used to sell and trade in-game assets and rewards.

Breeding SolChicks results in one-of-a-kind NFTs that can be sold on the market for…

