How to Make Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game Decentraland Guide

How to Make Money in Decentraland’s Play-to-Earn Crypto Game

DECENTRALAND is a popular metaverse game in which users can earn money by playing games and selling real estate.

While interacting with other virtual world users, players can buy and sell digital real estate, create digital art, and play casino games.

Decentraland is a cryptocurrency-based “decentralized virtual world” where land plots can be purchased and sold.

In November 2021, Metaverse Group, a NFT-based metaverse real estate company, paid (dollar)2.43 million for a plot on the game.

Land owners in the game can control policies and determine how the world behaves through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) – in other words, this online game is a virtual world where users make the rules.

The game is based on the Ethereum blockchain, and digital land parcels sold for about (dollar)20 when it first launched in 2017.

MANA tokens, the game’s main currency, were sold for (dollar)0.02.

The price of 1 MANA has risen to (dollar)2.79 (£2.05) as of January 2022.

Decentraland recently partnered with Polygon to use its blockchain to address scalability, speed, and transaction costs, which are among the most common user complaints.

As explained in the blog announcement, a layer 2 solution (L2) allows tokens to operate on a blockchain that is separate from but connected to the mainchain.

See our Gala Games vs. The Sandbox vs. Decentraland explainer for more information on metaverse games.

Decentraland is a virtual world in which players can buy, sell, and create digital real estate, art, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a 3D environment.

You’ll need two main tokens to advance in Decentraland: MANA and LAND.

MANA is the game’s transactional coin that can be used to purchase items.

You can purchase LAND lots, wearables (clothing), and collectibles with MANA.

The real estate lots in the game are referred to as LAND.

MANA can be used to purchase LAND tokens, which can then be used to construct whatever you want, such as stores, art galleries, and casinos.

Decentraland is a browser-based game, which means you can only play it on Chrome or Firefox on a PC or Mac.

According to the FAQ page on the company’s website, it is not yet available on mobile or with any existing headsets, but there are plans to make this happen.

You don’t need a wallet to play Decentraland, but having one will help you get the most out of the game.

If you don’t have a wallet, your information will only be stored locally, and while you’ll be able to interact with your avatar, you won’t be able to receive daily rewards, participate in events, etc.

