How to Make Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game Revomon Guide: How to Make Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game

Guide: How to Make Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game Revomon

VR (Virtual Reality) gaming is sweeping the globe.

Revomon is a blockchain-based open-world game that is free to play.

Revomon is a virtual reality monster trainer that players can access through their VR headsets.

There are wild creatures known as Revomon that can be found in the open-world game.

You will assume the role of a Revomon Tamer, allowing you to capture, train, and battle Revomons.

There are 151 Revomon to be found all over the world.

Gamers will be able to socialize with other players in the game as they battle on.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will allow players to own monsters and items.

The game has been compared to a hybrid of Axie Infinity and Pokémon Go, with the addition of virtual reality technology.

SideQuest is required to access Revomon.

SideQuest is a virtual reality marketplace that operates within the Oculus ecosystem.

SideQuest is a third-party application that can be installed on a PC, Mac, or Linux system.

Players should check to see if their VR system is capable of running the game natively.

The Oculus Quest 1 and 2 (APK version) are currently the only ones that do.

If players so desire, they can play the game without earning any cryptocurrency.

There are several options for those who want to make money.

To make money on Revomon, you must be at least 18 years old.

Revomon has its own Revo ERC 20 token.

The first way to make money is to sell the Revomon creatures you’ve gathered.

You can sell these as NFTs and make money while collecting them.

Players can also be compensated for their time spent playing the game.

To begin the game, you must select one of three Revomon.

Your options are as follows:

You can begin catching Revomon once you’ve made your decision.

Players will use a slingshot to capture Revomon.

Pulling the slingshot back to release the orbs that capture the creatures will be one of the VR features.

The Revomon’s catch efficiency is influenced by four different types of orbs.

The four types of orbs are:

From there, it’s entirely up to you, the player, to decide what to do.