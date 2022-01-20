How to Make Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game with Vulcan Forged

How to Make Money in Vulcan Forged’s Play-to-Earn Crypto Game

Due to their latest play-to-earn (P2E) reward system, BLOCKCHAIN games like Vulcan Forged are becoming increasingly popular.

Vulcan Forged immerses players in the ancient world of mythology, where they can earn money by participating in battles, exploring the map, and upgrading their lands.

Vulcan Forged is a blockchain gaming ecosystem that creates its own play-to-earn games.

The project currently has eight games available, each of which allows players to earn cryptocurrency by winning, selling, and upgrading their in-game assets.

Vulcan Forged was founded in December 2020 and has grown rapidly since then, with their native currency, the PYR, reaching a high of (dollar)45 in December 2021.

Third-party game designers are enticed to participate in the project by the developers, who provide financial and technical assistance to get them started.

VulcanVerse, Vulcan Forged’s most popular game, allows players to purchase and upgrade land while also earning non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The game is based on Greek and Roman mythology, with a story written by fantasy authors, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the game’s fantasy world.

We look at some of the most popular blockchain games, including Town Star, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Aliens World, as the play-to-earn market grows.

Vulcan Forged was first released on the Ethereum blockchain, but it has since moved most of its features to the Polygon blockchain.

PYR is the primary utility currency in Vulcan Forged, and it can be used in all games once earned.

The token can be used to buy NFTs, stake assets in-game, and upgrade land and NFTs.

The marketplace collects fees from transactions as users buy and sell in the games and puts them into a reward pool from which staking participants can claim rewards.

1 PYR is worth (dollar)11.38 (£8.41) as of January 2022.

Vulcan Forged’s LAVA token is a secondary utility token.

It is given to players who take an active role in the game and interact with other users.

LAVA can be used to upgrade land, Vulcanites (creatures who accompany you on your journey), and Gods, as well as to purchase in-game items and enter tournaments.

It can also be purchased on VulcanDEX, a decentralized platform for trading gaming tokens.

Land, Vulcanites, Gods, and Items are the primary assets that can be owned.

The main goal of VulcanVerse is to acquire and improve land.

Land plots, each measuring 20m x 20m and represented by NFTs, are available for purchase on the game’s native marketplace and begin at Level 1.

Players can progress through the game’s seven levels, unlocking new features, tools, and collectibles as they do so.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.