How to make video calls on an Amazon Echo Show

I love my Amazon Echo Show device for a lot of reasons. It cycles through my favorite photos to remind me of better times. It lets me watch shows and movies while I’m cooking or doing chores. I can even get video news briefings, check the weather, and watch YouTube through an actual web browser like Mozilla’s Firefox or Amazon’s Silk (hello Google/Nest?). However, hands-down one of the neatest things it can do is easy peasy, hands-free video calling with Alexa. I’ll show you how it’s done.

How to set up Alexa calling and messaging

Before you can start making video or audio calls on your Echo Show device, you’ll need to set up the capability within the Alexa app itself.

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone. Tap on the Communicate button on the bottom menu bar (it looks like a chat bubble). Verify your mobile phone number. Grant Amazon permission to use your phone’s calling and messaging capabilities. Import your phone’s contact list when prompted so that Alexa can call who you ask her to.

Now you can start communicating with your contacts from the Alexa app or your Echo or Echo Show smart speakers.

Calling isn’t just for smart speakers. It’s also worth pointing out that once you’ve enabled these communication features in your Alexa app and imported your contacts, you can make free voice calls to any mobile phone or landline to anyone between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

So even if grandma doesn’t have an Echo or a smartphone, you can still ask Alexa to call her if your hands are full while washing dishes or folding laundry. The only catch here, and it’s an important one, is that you can’t use Alexa or an Echo device to call emergency services (i.e. 911).

Now that you’ve set up your communication preferences within the Alexa app, let’s go make that first video call.

How to make a video call on an Amazon Echo