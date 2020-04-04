How to manage, drop, make Bells bags in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch limits the total amount of Bells you can hold at once.

You can carry a maximum of 99,999 Bells in your wallet. Collect more, or sell items that put you above the limit, and it’ll turn into money bags in your pockets. While you can carry around tons of Bells if you want, consider storing it in the ABD banking system at the Nook Stop if you don’t need them all at once.

To separate your Bells into bags (and then, for example, bury and make Money Trees) …

If you want other values, like 20,000 Bells, you’ll have to take out two stacks of 10,000 Bells and then use the A button to drag and drop them on top of each other to combine. Note that stacks of 100 Bells do not stack with stacks of thousands of Bells.

