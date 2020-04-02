How to move buildings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, you can decide where to place buildings on the island. If you change your mind and realize that your building isn’t where you want it anymore, you can also move buildings.

After Resident Services changes from a tent to a building, you’ll have the option to move buildings like houses and stores. Simply talk to Tom Nook, choose “Let’s talk infrastructure,” and ask for layout changes. You can move all buildings, with one exception: Resident Services.

To move structures like villager homes, Nook’s Cranny, the museum, or a campsite, it’ll cost 50,000 Bells.

If you want to move your house, talk to Tom Nook, select “About my home …” and opt to relocate. This will cost you 30,000 Bells.

If you decide to move a building, Tom Nook will give you a kit to select the new location. It works the same way as the first time you placed the structures. You’ll need an open area with no cliffs or water nearby. When you choose the new location, the building will appear there the next day.

