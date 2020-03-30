How to move items in your Animal Crossing: New Horizons inventory (pocket and home)

Since you’ll spend a lot of time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch picking up things and putting them in your pockets. With 20 inventory slots at the beginning, things get messy pretty quickly.

In this guide, we’ll tell you how to reorganize your inventory — in both your pockets and your house.

Items you pick up will fill in the first available slot in your inventory — starting from the top left, and then continuing left-to-right and top-to-bottom. This means that as you fill your pockets and take out tools, things get scattered around and untidy.

To rearrange your pockets, pull up your inventory with the X button. Highlight an item, and hold down the A button for a second. The cursor will change to a closed fist, and you can drag and drop the item wherever you want.

There’s no way to automatically sort your pocket inventory.

When you upgrade your tent to a house, you’ll get an additional 80 slots of inventory. You’ll access this extra storage from inside your house by hitting right on the D-pad.

You cannot manually rearrange the items in storage. However, hitting the Y button will sort the stored items. You’ll cycle through alphabetical, time (when you placed the item in storage), and type (like housewares, wallpaper, and other — sorted in the same order they appear in the tabs across the top of the storage menu).

