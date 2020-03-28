Discord is a chat app, similar to programs such as Skype or TeamSpeak, geared specifically toward gamers.

Whether you’re new to Discord or have been using the platform for some time, it’s always good to learn new things about the app. For example, did you know that server administrators and moderators have the ability to pin messages sent in a channel on the server? The pinned messages feature is extremely useful, as it allows you to easily find and share important messages such as channel-specific rules that may have been posted in the past and are now way up in the channel buffer. Pinned messages are also a great way to save funny or unique moments within a channel on your server.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to pin a message in Discord. It’s really easy to do — just follow the steps below:

Hover over the line of text in the channel. You will see the “…” (More) button appear on the right-hand side.

Next, simply click on the Pin Message option, and you’ll receive a prompt asking you to confirm that you’re sure you want to pin the message. Click the “Oh yeah, Pin it” button.

And that’s it. The message has now been pinned. You can view the pinned message by clicking the thumbtack icon located on the top right of the app. Once you’re viewing the pinned messages, you can click the Jump button to be brought directly to that message where you can easily obtain and share a direct link to the message or view the context of the pinned message. If you click the X, you will be able to delete the existing pinned message.

Pinning a message via the Discord mobile app is very similar to the process found in the desktop app. Simply long-press on the message you want to pin and an option menu will appear. Tap on Pin Message.

After you tap on Pin Message, you’ll be asked to confirm that you’re sure you want to pin the message. Tap Yes.

If you want to view your pinned messages on mobile, swipe left within the Discord app and you’ll see the user list along with buttons for search, pins, notifications, and settings. Tap on the Pins button.

Once you’re in the pinned messages window, you can tap on any message to be brought directly to it or long-press on any of the pins to see an option to unpin that pinned message.

That’s it! Now you know how to pin a message on Discord.